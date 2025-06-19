Nollywood actresses Bimbo Ademoye and Toyin Abraham are making headlines over their recent online drama

Nollywood actresses Bimbo Ademoye and Toyin Abraham are making headlines over their recent drama.

Just recently, Bimbo Ademoye took to her Instagram stories to cry out about Toyin Abraham’s reaction to her missing her phone call once.

According to Ademoye, Toyin Abraham started to threaten her and claim that she doesn’t have her time. The younger actress, however, explained that she could not pick up calls because she was on a movie set.

Nigerians react as Bimbo Ademoye and Toyin Abraham's online drama trends. Photos: @bimboademoye, @Toyin_abraham

In Ademoye’s narration, she added that Toyin Abraham then told her she was at the hospital collecting oxygen, knowing that she would be worried.

Ademoye wrote:

“Just because I missed &toyin_abraham 's call ONCE!! She started threatening me, saying I don't care about her. I told this woman I'm on set and I cannot take calls. Next thing she says "I'm in the hospital". Knowing how I am she decided to say she's at the hospital receiving oxygen. I said she was lying and told her to leave me alone. This woman said I should call for video evidence. Pls check next slide to see your fave forguhsake. Can someone pls take this woman far away. l'm not doing again!”

In other subsequent posts, Bimbo Ademoye shared screenshots of Toyin Abraham pretending to be sick. The Iyalode actress put her phone charger around her nose like she was collecting drip at the hospital. See the posts below:

Reactions to Bimbo Ademoye and Toyin Abraham’s online drama

The drama between Bimbo Ademoye and Toyin Abraham drew the attention of fans, and they dropped their hot takes. Some of them admitted to taking sides in the matter before understanding what was happening:

_uggy said:

“She collect oxygen abi she no collect? 😂😂 Is that not enough evidence 🤷‍♀️”

Chichi_richards said:

“This woman is effortlessly funny😂😂😂😂.”

Nari_jaja said:

“Toyin normal life na comedy drama 😂.”

Ettaenyi said:

“Get yourself a friend that’ll make you laugh.”

Pslay2u wrote:

“Love to see women in healthy friendships, it's rare.”

Rkzdrinks said:

“She’s a big baby😂I love her💚.”

Obtfoodsandlogistics1 said:

“Actress aye..... She no collect AMVCA BEST Actress for no reason😂😂😂😂😂 oshey World Best.”

Kintdamz_essentials said:

“You see oxygen wire abi you no see?😂”

Pretty_litypeter said:

“😂😂😂Facebook people can’t see this ooooo,😂😂😂😂they will misinform the masses there 😂😂😂.”

Gabriella__castle said:

“This woman is so dramatic! I love itttt😂.”

Dammyalata said:

“So nah over sabi aunty carry my Oraimo cord 😂.”

Theamybenson said:

“I am mummy ire in friendships, I like attention a lot 😂😂😂.”

Miriam.jacob said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂this Toyin looks like someone that will be fun to be with.”

Pepperzn wrote:

“Get well soon Aunty Toyin. Chai😢.”

Faisalokomori said:

“The moment I saw Bimbo Ademoye, I knew it's a playful stuff, bimbo and drama are 2 parallel lines😂.”

Nigerians react as Bimbo Ademoye shares drama with Toyin Abraham. Photo: @Bimboademoye

