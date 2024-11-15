American singer SZA has shared her deep regret about going under the knife to get her body done

Recall that the singer had undergone body enhancement surgeries sometime last year, to the surprise of many

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old expressed her regrets, amongst other things, while creating an online buzz

International music star Solána Imani Rowe, aka SZA, has just admitted that her BBL procedure was super unnecessary. The American singer and Grammy-award winner revealed this in a recent interview with British Vogue.

While speaking, SZA noted that she did regret going that route. According to her, she gained so much weight trying to heal from it.

US Singer SZA said her BBL was unneccesary. Credit: @sza

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid,” she said. “But who gives a fu*k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the sh*t."

SZA remarked that the procedure "wasn’t super necessary" because there were other areas she needed to work on that were more important.

"I need to get my fu*king mental health together," she told the mag, adding, "Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be."

See the post here:

Fans react to SZA's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@_am.i.write_:

"I'm cold but I'm hot. But I'm wearing a jacket. But I'm mad I bought the jacket. But I'm hot. But it's chilly. But I'm hot. But it's a really nice jacket."

@endylight1:

"Ladies hear this, you are wonderfully and fearfully made by God."

@jazzfromseattle:

"She just said a whole lot and nothing at the same time."

@millamillions:

"We love ya natural women. Incase ya don’t hear it enough."

@philly__freckles:

"NGL She has one of the best BBL’s in the game! VERY natural looking."

@precisionbraids901:

"So much contradiction."

@mprovingme:

"Should have taken that money and got a therapist. She is all over the place."

