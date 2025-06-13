BBNaija star Vee stirs heated debate online after saying friends who overshare with partners can't be trusted

Big Brother Naija reality star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has triggered a hot debate on social media over the topic of loyalty in friendships and oversharing in romantic relationships.

The singer shared a controversial take on X (formerly Twitter), calling out people who reveal their friends’ secrets to their romantic partners.

In the words of the BBnaija star:

“Anyone who shares their friend’s secret with their partner is a bad friend. End of story.”

The Afrobeats singer was reacting to those who often say they don’t keep anything from their lovers, even things told to them in confidence.

Vee's blunt post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of likes, reposts, and fiery comments.

See her tweet here:

X users share painful experiences

One netizen, @Call_me_Alicee, detailed how her friend’s boyfriend once gave her unsolicited advice on something she only told the friend in private.

“That was the end of me confiding in my so-called friend,” she wrote.

Another user, @Buzorbabe, shared a similar story:

“You’ll be talking to your friend, next thing her husband is responding from the background. She put the phone on speaker!”

Other users called out people who always say “I tell my partner everything” — but only when it concerns others.

@551_omalicha tweeted:

“But if it’s about their own family, they’ll keep it from their partner. The hypocrisy is wild.”

@nmaysoma echoed similar thoughts:

“That’s why I don’t share anything with friends who are in serious relationships. I don’t trust it.”

Not everyone agreed with Vee. Some users insisted that open communication is key in a good relationship.

@UppityAfrican1 wrote:

“Gossiping with your partner comes naturally in healthy relationships. If you hide things, maybe your relationship is dysfunctional.”

Another user, @Bukky0fficial1, added:

“Your partner should be your best friend. If you can’t share secrets with them, that’s a red flag.”

Vee opens up about her cheating partner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee has opened up about her failed relationship and what led to the crash of the love affair.

The former housemate, who celebrated her mother's 50th birthday last year, appeared as a guest on Diary of Naija Girl, where she was asked whether she could forgive a cheating partner. In her response, she expressed that she cannot forgive a cheating partner and went on to explain the actions of her partner that justified her stance.

In the recording, the upcoming actress explained that a random person sent her the chats between her lover and a lady. According to her, the lady on Snapchat sent her man some private pictures and a PS5. He replied to the message sent and even liked the pictures sent to him.

