Singer Niniola has opened up about her relationship with her younger sister and singer Teni Apata

She shared how she and the Billionaire crooner relate and how she often has to play the role of a big sister

According to the All Eyes On Me crooner, she and Teni are cool but she once cautioned her about her dress sense

Singer Niniola Apata, aka Niniola, has shared how she relates with her younger sister and singer Teni Apata, aka Teni.

Niniola shares how she asked Teni to stop sagging her trousers. Image credit: @officialniniola, @tenientertainer

She stated that she has a cool relationship with Teni and plays the role of a big sister to her. The All Eyes On Me crooner recalled when she caught Teni sagging her trousers and had to caution her to raise it.

Teni did not feel comfortable with what her sister said and she pleaded that her sister should not embarrass her because she was a star too.

On the Zero Conditions podcast, Niniola further revealed how she plays with her younger sister. However, they hardly discuss music together and she does not like to listen to the songs of other artistes whenever she is going to the studio to record a song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Niniola's video

Several netizens have reacted with emojis to Niniola's video on how she acts the big sister role with Teni. See one of the comments below:

@darquis__x:

"I Love Auntie Niniola She's been in the game long time."

Niniola promotes her album

The singer pictures of herself performing some songs from her latest album Press Play. It warmed the hearts of her fans as she warmed their hearts.

See the photos below:

Fans hail Niniola

See some of the reactions to the singer's post below:

@thereal_senator:

"I’ve seen myself. Even tho it’s not a big picture."

@iamsaltzman:

"How do you mention the greatest women in amapiano history and @officialniniola don't rock your mind."

@bi_y.i:

"Thank you @officialniniola for being a literal goddess. I love love love you so much."

