BBNaija’s Whitemoney marks his birthday with a bold, clean-shaven look, leaving fans stunned

The reality star ditches his trademark hair and beard in newly released birthday portraits

Netizens react to his fresh appearance and birthday post, some comment on his shared account number

Popular Nigerian reality TV star and singer, Whitemoney, made waves on social media on Friday, June 6, as he celebrated his birthday in style, but not without dropping a major surprise.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, shocked fans and followers with a complete transformation, ditching his trademark full hair and bearded look for a clean-shaven head and sharp, fresh style.

In a set of eye-catching birthday portraits shared on his Instagram page, the “Selense” crooner donned a sleek white suit adorned with royal blue embellishments, striking confident poses with a bright smile and a polished demeanor that reflected growth and maturity.

Whitemoney debuts jaw-dropping look on birthday, fans gush over his transformation. Photos @whitemoney_IG

He stated

“+1 Grateful Heart. The journey continues,” he captioned the photos, signaling a fresh chapter in his life and career.

See the post here:

Whitemoney’s fans shower him with love and praise

The comment section of his birthday post quickly lit up with congratulatory messages, birthday prayers, and admiration for his new look.

Many fans noted that the transformation was not only physical but symbolic — a sign that Whitemoney is stepping into a new era.

@j_idahosa wrote:

“No be small tin o. New age, new hairstyle. Every year something new. Higher, higher broski.”

@abiluvbabe added:

“Happy sweetest birthday Whitey… Your new haircut is wow”

For others, it was the confidence and boldness behind the decision to completely shave off his signature look that earned him respect.

@cooandre commented:

“Happy birthday my blood. The money is white! More wins brother.”

@real_blitzking

"This guy too fresh abeg! The bald look dey give billionaire vibes"

@iammimzzy

"Omo! WhiteMoney dey always rebrand. This new look? 100/10"

@dandy_xclusive

"E be like say na when money enter, even baldness go look s*xy"

@iam_deborah_cee

"Happy birthday, king. I love that you’re not afraid to switch it up"

@sarah_nuel

"Who else didn’t recognize him at first? This transformation loud o"

@ola_4luv

"Na only WhiteMoney fit pull off this look and still get all the love. Respect"

@mummyzeeoflagos

"Why e con fine pass some of us wey get full hair? God, abeg o"

@donblisscomedy

"Na person wey get clean head dey barb this kind style. Happy birthday jare "

@queensavvy

"This your new look enter well! But no post account number again abeg"

@the_real_tobby

"Bros no even shave like beginner, baba go full pro. Happy birthday champ"

Whitemoney debuts jaw-dropping look on birthday, fans gush over his transformation. Photos @whitemoney_IG

Whitemoney addresses Do2dtun after Headies

Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney was not going to let OAP Do2dtun have the last laugh after shaming him on social media.

The singer was present at the 17th Headies Awards and received Flavour’s award for Afrobeat Single of the Year on his behalf.

On receiving the plaque, he congratulated the Igbos for the recognition, which did not sit well with Do2dtun.

