Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido gave netizens something new to talk about after a video from his daughter Imade’s birthday went viral

Recall that Imade Adeleke turned had a memorable birthday sponsored by the 5IVe hitmaker on Sunday, June 1

The trending clip showed when Davido’s rival Burna Boy’s song came up amid the celebration, capturing his reaction

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has left many after following how he reacted to his rival Burna Boy’s song being played at the birthday party of his daughter, Imade.

Recall that Davido made news for hosting Imade's 10th birthday celebration, which he attended with close friends, cousins, father and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

DJ plays Burna Boy's song at Davido's daughter Imade’s birthday. Credit: @davido, @burnaboygram

A viral video showed Davido dancing to his smash song Feel from his album Timeless at the event, clearly enjoying the moment.

However, the DJ immediately switched it up to Burna Boy's hit song Odogwu You Bad, netizens quickly noticed the slight change in Davido’s facial expression.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Burna Boy sent the internet buzzing following his recent social media appearance.

A fan of the singer’s rival, Davido, took to the comments of a blog post talking about Burna Boy’s incoming album, No Sign of Weakness, to criticise him.

The internet user who had the picture of Davido’s 5IVE album cover on his DP wrote:

Burna Boy stormed the comment section to state that he had sworn that any of Davido’s fans who tries to listen to his new album will go deaf.

Davido's reaction as DJ plays Burna Boy's son at daughter's party trends. Credit: @davido, @burnaboygram

Fans react to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

lee_mah_ig_ said:

"He's even dancing to the song. Y'all are just jobless😂😂."

kodakdrillz said:

"Na Sophia tell dj to play burna song😂."

trenches.0g said:

"Oga nothing do him face, una just won cus mumu traffic."

okwima wrote:

"This baba still wan dance for 10yes pikin birthday."

chasetherabba said:

"Bro there’s nothing there."

prom2pee said:

"Why you put asunder for him matter na😂😂😂."

scuti_fx said:

"If na me be davido,I no go pay that Dj hin money completely😂."

kodakdrillz wrote:

"Na Sophia tell dj to play burna song😂."

iamdjsoulbeat said:

"If no be madness na wrong transition be that 😂😂😂."

blaqysmith007 said:

"That Dj the ment."

stargurl_31 wrote:

"My idolo @davido loves every music ok."

husslepaid said:

"Wetin concern @davido if Dj like make him play the full album. Oga na master."

s_escobar_98 wrote:

"The Dj na f××l."

odogwugiantt said:

"😂😂😂bloggers join the main problem of the country."

babeyworthy_xx said:

"Always finding ways to drag... Mtchewww."

abiodun_s_o wrote:

"VAR everywhere. God abeg o 😂😂."

dzarma.mshelia said:

"Music na music or is it a sin for another artist to listen to another artist song ??? Naija let's wise up pls this flight wey our musician dey do na still on earth una go live everything."

Davido's cousisn speaks about Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy is currently a topic of debate online after an old video of his colleague.

BRed speaking about him surfaced In the throwback, BRed, the cousin of the musician of the arch-rival Davido, made claims on how he reacted when he first met them in Port Harcourt.

This unearthed video came as a result of Burna's recent remarks about owning a mansion in Banana Island.

