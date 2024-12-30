Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy is currently a topic of debate online after an old video of his colleague BRed speaking about him surfaced

In the throwback, BRed, the cousin of the musician of the arch-rival Davido, made claims on how he reacted when he first met them in Port Harcourt

This unearthed video came as a result of Burna's recent remarks about owning a mansion in Banana Island

A resurfaced throwback video of Nigerian singer B-Red (Adebayo Adeleke), a cousin to music star Davido, has sparked online buzz.

In the viral clip, B-Red claimed that Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) once ran after him and his cousin, Davido, expressing admiration for them.

BRed shared he and Davido's first encounter with Burna Boy. Credit: @bredhkn, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

This video re-emerged amidst recent tensions between Davido and Burna Boy. Burna had taken a jab at an unnamed individual, accusing them of misleading the public about owning a mansion in Banana Island.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that the "Unavailable" hitmaker acquired a plot of land on Banana Island for approximately 2.5 billion Naira. Following Burna Boy's recent remarks, fans of Davido (DMW founder) responded by taunting Burna online.

The resurfaced clip shows B-Red recounting how the Grammy-winning artist approached him and Davido during a past encounter in Port Harcourt, openly expressing admiration for the duo.

Watch the video below:

BRed spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@emryskixxy:

"Lmao 🤣 I no believe this one o."

@Sly_gram:

"This interview Dey always muzzz me."

MOPIol:

"Today go long sha @burnaboy."

@realmvbee:

"Stupidity runs in this family."

@Nafsonkay:

"Lmaoo. This quote always kills me whenever I come across it."

@FickeyKhalifah:

"Yesterday for FC and Today for erus 🇧🇪."

Real estate opens up about Davido Banana Island home

Davido has caught the attention of netizens after a top real estate company, Sujimoto Group, opened up about his Banana Island mansion.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's colleague and arch-rival Burna Boy hurled shades at someone claiming to have bought a home in Banana Island.

Many assumed he was referring to Davido, who has buzzed the internet with his Banana Island mansion, and Sujimoto shared more details on that

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng