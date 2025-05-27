Comedian Seyi Law reignites his online war with Tunde Ednut, accusing him of lacking integrity and misleading fans for personal gain

He recalls the influencer's humble beginnings and blasts him for mocking others despite once receiving help

Seyi hints at Tunde Ednut’s alleged association with questionable figures in the country’s political and economic circles

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has once again stirred up social media after dropping another bombshell about popular blogger and influencer, Tunde Ednut.

This fresh drama comes just days after Seyi revealed that President Bola Tinubu allegedly called Tunde Ednut personally on his birthday — a claim that shook fans and critics alike.

Now, the comic has taken things a notch higher by challenging Tunde’s character and hinting at secrets from his past.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Seyi Law wrote in Yoruba and English, expressing deep disappointment over how Tunde has allegedly manipulated public opinion against him over the past two years.

He quoted a childhood Yoruba song about integrity and boldly asked Tunde: "Can you say the same?"

He wrote:

"For two years, I have watched as you tarnished my name and incited your followers against me. I laughed it off at first... but lately, I’ve been reflecting."

Seyi didn’t stop there. He claimed Tunde once lived with singer Sheyman behind his house and subtly accused him of being ungrateful.

"Tunde mo se lore ri, no matter how little. How quickly people change," Seyi added, insinuating that despite helping the influencer in the past, he was repaid with slander.

In a shocking twist, Seyi also hinted at Tunde’s alleged connections with individuals linked to controversial former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, saying:

"Your connections with people associated with Deziani and others… Time will expose everything."

See the post here:

Seyi Law’s new outburst stirs more reactions online

As Seyi Law fired more shots at influencer Tunde Ednut over past issues and political hypocrisy, Nigerians on social media continued to share their opinions. Many backed the comedian, while others called for reconciliation or questioned his motives.

@officialmarleytiny said:

"I’m glad everybody is starting to see who Tunde is and the kind of things he do!"

@slimbiuu commented:

"Hmmmmmmmmm! O deep ooo! When a full-grown man writes like this, know there’s more to it words can’t express. Big brother @seyilaw1 efi Tunde silè, let him enjoy his fame while it lasts."

@officialkolawoleige wrote:

"There is no saint without a past and no sinner without a future. Tunde has more influence than you, but what have you done with your own influence? Physician, heal thyself."

@directorscarf9ja said:

"Bro, I'm so disappointed at you. Agbalagba alatenuje. You have lost your reputation because of APC government. Shame."

@fermonla added:

"@seyilaw1 can you and @mazitundeednut find a way to resolve your differences? You both should be lights for the Yoruba youths. It's okay to share different political views but still get along for the greater good. These politicians are friends off-camera regardless of party. Na supporters dey fight o."

