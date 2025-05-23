Rapper Candy Bleakz recently faced criticism on social media platform X over her generous display to a fan

The rapper was involved in an exchange with a fan, who asked for her financial assistance

However, the money Candy Bleakz gave the fan triggered backlash, with many blasting the rapper

Nigerian fast-rising rapper Blessing Akiode, better known as Candy Bleakz, sparked reactions on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following her exchange with a fan.

Candy Bleakz, who made headlines for filing a lawsuit against BadBoyTimz’s upcoming artist, Swaggo Mayana, was criticised after sending N5,000 to a fan who had praised her music on X.

“Candy Bleakz, queen of Nigerian rap! We’ve missed your fire bars and empowering lyrics! Can’t wait for your new release! May God bless your creativity and inspire your music. You’re a trailblazer, and your fans are eagerly awaiting your next move! Keep rapping, keep reigning," the fan tweeted.

Responding, the rapper who expressed gratitude disclosed she was going through a tough time, adding that she was motivated by the message.

Candy Bleakz, however, caused a stir after she offered to send a small gift for dinner, telling he fan to provide account details.

“Thanks a lot for this, been having a really rough one today. Words like this keep me going amidst the storms, and I know say e go clear one day "Big love! ❤️ Drop Aza make i do you small thing for dinner”

Candy Bleakz would later post a screenshot showing she sent N5,000 to the fan.

Below is Candy Bleakz's tweet showing the amount she sent to a fan:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afrobeats star Davido gave a fan five thousand dollars for grooving to his song.

Candy Bleakz dragged online

Many netizens were quick to drag the rapper for what they considered a small amount, arguing that as a celebrity, she should have given the fan more.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Candy Bleakz's action triggered a debate on celebrities and online giveaways. Read the comments below:

abazwhyllzz reacted:

"Una expect make she send 1 million? Even Wizkid fans dey vex for her. Wizkid wey never press 100 naira before."

john322226 reacted:

"Even portable no go send person 5k,."

LytSkinnedGirl wrote:

"Everybody is dragging her for sending her hard earned 5k lol but nobody is sending more money to the guy? You guys are just engagement farmers, entitlement too much. Go and steal 5k in the market and you will know if 5k small or big."

ybrid_Ola said:

"Make she do pass herself ???

"MR FOWOSERE said:

"Women are just different lol, even upcoming male artist won’t press 5k."

Candy Bleakz reacts to Saida Boj's claim

Legit.ng recalls reporting that online influencer Saida Boj and her fans were not pleased with a viral video released by Candy Bleakz.

The rapper revealed that only women from rich backgrounds could demand to marry the rich.

According to Candy Bleakz, a lady from a poor background had no business looking for a rich man to marry. Bleakz said such ladies were liabilities.

