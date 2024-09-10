Candy Bleakz Sues BadBoyTimz’s Artist Swaggo Mayana Over Song ‘One Man Mopol’, Demands N1bn
- Nigerian fast-rising singer Candy Bleakz caused a stir online as she called out her senior colleague BadBoyTimz’s upcoming artist Swaggo Mayana
- The Owo Osu breakout star accused Swaggo Mayana of using her video content to promote his newly released song ‘‘One Man Mopol’
- Candy, through her counsel, gave BadBoyTimz’s signee 48 hours on things to do alongside paying N billion naira for damages
Nigerian fast-rising singer Blessing Akiode, aka Candy Bleakz, has filed a lawsuit against Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, aka BadBoyTimz’s upcoming artist Swaggo Mayana
In a petition written by Candy Bleakz’s lawyer, Swaggo Mayana used Candy Bleakz’s video content as a promotional release for his recent song ‘‘One Man Mopol’.
The letter noted that Swaggo Mayana did not seek permission from the original owner of the clip before engaging with it.
Reactions as Toke Makinwa sits on Shaun’s leg during visit to BBN house: "Wanni fit set banana peel"
However, Candy Bleakz, through her counsel, is demanding that the visual content be removed from all social media accounts where it has been shared within 48 hours alongside N billion naira for damages.
See the letter below:
Legit.ng previously reported that Candy Bleakz revealed in a trending video that she was a distant cousin to the late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi.
The fast-rising rapper also shared how Wunmi, who she revealed used to be a rapper, left her music career for love.
Candy Bleakz also addressed the allegations of popular singer Davido having an affair with Wunmi.
Candy Bleakz reacts to Saida Boj N20m claims
Sarah Ojone Idaji, aka Saida Boj and her fans, were not be pleased with a viral video released by Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz.
"David rest, Sheila no miss anything": Lady brutally claps back at OBO for dragging Isreal's ex-wife
The rapper revealed that only women from rich backgrounds can demand to marry the rich.
She noted that a lady from a poor background has no business looking for a rich man to marry. Bleakz said such ladies are liabilities.
She further advised that anyone who wishes to marry a wealthy man should be hardworking and rich, too, or from a privileged background. Candy maintained that some get lucky in hookups while others meet their doom. She noted that ladies should stop being in haste to get rich and work for their own money.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.