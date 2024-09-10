Nigerian fast-rising singer Candy Bleakz caused a stir online as she called out her senior colleague BadBoyTimz’s upcoming artist Swaggo Mayana

The Owo Osu breakout star accused Swaggo Mayana of using her video content to promote his newly released song ‘‘One Man Mopol’

Candy, through her counsel, gave BadBoyTimz’s signee 48 hours on things to do alongside paying N billion naira for damages

Nigerian fast-rising singer Blessing Akiode, aka Candy Bleakz, has filed a lawsuit against Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, aka BadBoyTimz’s upcoming artist Swaggo Mayana

In a petition written by Candy Bleakz’s lawyer, Swaggo Mayana used Candy Bleakz’s video content as a promotional release for his recent song ‘‘One Man Mopol’.

Candy Bleakz slammed BadBoyTimz’s artist Swaggo Mayana lawsuit. Credit: @iamcandybleakz, @badboytimz

Source: Instagram

The letter noted that Swaggo Mayana did not seek permission from the original owner of the clip before engaging with it.

However, Candy Bleakz, through her counsel, is demanding that the visual content be removed from all social media accounts where it has been shared within 48 hours alongside N billion naira for damages.

See the letter below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Candy Bleakz revealed in a trending video that she was a distant cousin to the late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi.

The fast-rising rapper also shared how Wunmi, who she revealed used to be a rapper, left her music career for love.

Candy Bleakz also addressed the allegations of popular singer Davido having an affair with Wunmi.

Candy Bleakz reacts to Saida Boj N20m claims

Sarah Ojone Idaji, aka Saida Boj and her fans, were not be pleased with a viral video released by Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz.

The rapper revealed that only women from rich backgrounds can demand to marry the rich.

She noted that a lady from a poor background has no business looking for a rich man to marry. Bleakz said such ladies are liabilities.

She further advised that anyone who wishes to marry a wealthy man should be hardworking and rich, too, or from a privileged background. Candy maintained that some get lucky in hookups while others meet their doom. She noted that ladies should stop being in haste to get rich and work for their own money.

Source: Legit.ng