Timilehin Ajayi, the gospel singer who was accused of murdering his girlfriend, has surfaced online

Legit.ng reported that the singer had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja, with the severed head allegedly found in a nylon bag

A new video that surfaced online showed Timilehin Ajayi rendering intense prayers in court, triggering reactions from online users

Gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi's trial for the alleged murder of NYSC member Salome Adaidu took an intense turn as he engaged in a fervent prayer session in court.

Ajayi is accused of dismembering Salome after she visited him at his residence in New Karshi, Nasarawa State, on January 12, 2025.

Fans react as gospel singer, Timilahin Ajayi seen praying in court. Credit: @caeser.t

Source: Instagram

According to investigations, Ajayi was caught disposing of Salome's remains and reportedly confessed to the crime, citing infidelity as his justification.

The trial has sparked public outrage due to the horrific nature of the crime and Ajayi's initial lack of remorse.

As the court proceedings continue, Salome's family demands justice for the young woman whose life was cut short in a brutal manner. The case is ongoing, with the court yet to deliver a ruling.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi, the self-acclaimed gospel singer who reportedly butchered Salome Adaidu, is back on the frontline of blog.

A throwback video of the artist showed him in a studio session recording a Christian worship song.

The lyrics of his intense spiritual song left netizens in utter disbelief as they hurled curses at him.

Nigerians react to video of Timilahin Ajayi praying

Read some reactions below:

@poshest_hope said:

"That’s why I’ll always pray for my 3n3mies to kpai cos they’ll have the chance to beg for mercy but you will not."

@ladiesthrift_arena said:

"Even God go dey laugh...BRO!! even after forgiveness, there are consequences."

Timilehin Ajayi was seen praying to God in court. Credit: @caeser.t

Source: Instagram

@ladiesthrift_arena said:

"Even God go dey laugh...BRO!! even after forgiveness, there are consequences."

@_phoenixgold said:

"God is patient, normal normal, Thunder suppose just lighten the guy and the camera man."

@sailorojay said:

"Na this one go show una evidence say even devil Dey go church."

@comrd_alamin_mustapha said:

"God go accept u and even forgive u for heaven...But for now, u must collect 😂."

@lohi.xo said:

"No allow them kill you oo ..them go ask God for forgiveness."

@unusual_prayze said:

"The funny part be say God fit forgive the guy, so guys don't let anyone kill you."

@lohi.xo said:

"No allow them kill you oo ..them go ask God for forgiveness 😂."

Timilehin Ajayi reacts to girlfriend’s family’s plans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi left netizens feeling uneasy as he revealed how he was handling his gruesome act.

Legit.ng reported that the singer had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head allegedly found in a nylon.

During the media interrogation, the young man revealed his preparedness to face the consequences, triggering massive reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng