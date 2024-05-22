Nigerian singer Oritsefemi has sued by his former wife Nabila Fash and Caroline Danjuma over several allegations levelled against them

The Double Wahala breakout star, during a media chat with Chude Jideonwo, boldly made remarks about the two women's personal lives

Nabila's legal team has, however, given the singer 14 days to retract his claims or dance to the consequences

Hours after Caroline Danjuma announced her lawsuit against Nigerian singer Oritsefemi for claiming she was married to Tagbo Umeike, a late friend of singer Davido, Nabila Fash, his ex-wife has done the same.

The ex-Real Housewives of Lagos reality star, through her publicist Bodex Hungbo, revealed her decision to sue the Double Wahala crooner.

Caroline Danjuma and Ortisefemi’s ex-wife take legal actions against singer. Credit: @carloynhutchings, @oritesfemi, @nabila.fash

The statement reads in part:

"Several unsavoury stories have emerged recently about this individual spreading false stories to cast aspersions on Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings's personality, and we are not leaving this unturned. For clarification, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings has never been married and has children with a man other than her ex-husband, Chief Barrister Musa Danjuma."

Oritsefemi's ex-wife to sue him for defamation and more

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefemi, who debuted in the scene in 2006 and gained recognition for his single of 'Double Wahala', blamed his ex-wife Nabila Fash for their inability to have children.

He claimed Nabila had 21 miscarriages, a statement that has gotten him into a big mess.

Nabila, who was pushed to narrate her marital ordeal after the Afrobeats star's viral allegations, filed a legal suit against her former husband through her attorney, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal.

"This is so as our client did not at any time send any of her friends to beat you up nor had 21 miscarriages during her now judicially dissolved marriage to you. Our client takes exception to your defamatory aspersions designed to taint and destroy her reputation."

Nabila's lawyers handed the singer 14 days to retract the defamatory statements and threats.

Mr Igelige, on the other hand, stated that Oritsefemi's refusal to retract the defamatory statements implies his client would file formal legal action against him, including criminal charges and a civil claim.

Reactions trail Oritsefemi's ordeal

evve__lynn:

"This one wey ‘sue’ Dey fly up and down.. make nothing happen to my helper o."

funkeyi:

"Serves him right…why talk about other people when you should use that avenue to sell yourself as a renewed act/Artist even talking about Burna’s mom was soooo low and not manly at all."

ajiri_21:

"He go finally understand that song he sing that time, double Wahala."

sangydafreak:

"Since beginning of this year police and lawyers never drink water drop cup it's been back to back suing and arrested eiii."

ksolo_hitz:

"I thought the same woman called him impotent in one of her interviews. Na real double wahala."

largemanoflagos01:

"Some people go just carry frustration come internet Dey open mouth waaaaaa…….this one ba real double wahala."

Oritsefemi's speaks about her crashed marriage

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she spoke on her hard times and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she reached a point of pain that she could no longer control.

She recounted a day when she received a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a mystery woman in their home, and she felt terrible about what had happened.

Source: Legit.ng