A popular Nigerian influencer, Caramel seems to be balling on a different level on this year's Christmas as she showed off her gift

Caramel took to her official Snapchat account, where she showed off two different alerts from her mystery lover

The news of her N20m alert has been trending across social media, as many online users shared their thoughts

Nigerian influencer Caramel Plugg, whose real name is Ogechi Ukonu, has become the envy of many after the whopping gift she received on Christmas day.

Ogechi went online to flaunt her special gift for the season as she posted alerts worth N20 million that he received from her unknown man.

Caramel Plugg shows off the Christmas gift from her man. Credit: @caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

Caramel's post has put her on the front line of blogs as Nigerians shared their thoughts.

See the post below:

It will be recalled that Caramel broke up with King Manny, Burna B oy's aide, sometime last year; the comedian soon bought a brand new Benz after the messy social media split.

Fans hailed her for picking herself up rather than replying to a man.

Caramel Plugg trends online

Read some reactions below:

@othreelafrica:

"Na 25m e suppose be na Christmas na 25th 🥹🥹🤣."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"Hey loves,don’t let anyone pressure you ooooo."

@chiomaah11:

"Believe social media at your own risk. I’m not saying she’s lying tho."

@favour_de_realtor:

"I will God when until it’s my turn 😂congratulations."

@omoyemeh_special:

"They will lie but no send them o, focus on."

@fharooq_shot_it:

"Anything wey go sha make her sleep for night."

@iamteddylicious:

"Una don start 😂😂😂."

@curvychiczone:

"And if the voice starts to whisper, that you should be pressured, remember, it’s just chicken change 🙊😒."

@bimfemnaturalhairproduct:

"Fellow Girl to girl, no pressure!!"

Caramel Plugg refuses to mention RTW brand

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian content creator Caramel Plugg sparked reactions on social media over a video.

In the clip, Caramel can be heard calling out the price and names of the designer items on her.

The influencer's decision to withhold the name of the designer behind her dress has divided many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng