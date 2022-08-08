Veteran actress Uche Ebere goes down memory lane as she shares an old music clip of herself as a video vixen in it from the late 1990s

The Nollywood star was clad in a traditional southern Nigerian attire in the old video, wearing an "Iro and Buba"

The song that the actress featured in as a vixen was by the legendary Igbo highlife singer Bright Chimezie

Veteran Nollywood actress Uche Ebere stirred up good old memories with a video she shared on her Instagram page of herself as a vixen in a music video by the legendary Igbo-highlife musician Bright Chimezie.

The actress who is celebrating her 30th marriage anniversary with her husband shared a post that stirred up a conversation about an old music video where she was a video vixen in it.

Veteran actress Uche Ebere goes down memory lane as she shares a video of herself as a visual vixen Photo credit: @realucheebere/@officialbrightchimezie

Source: Instagram

Fans reacting to the post have said if such a video were to be recorded today, the vixens in the visuals would nearly have no clothes on, as compared to how Uche Ebere and the other ladies in the video were fully dressed with no parts of their bodies visible.

The actress captioned the visuals by saying:

"Good old memory, Soo lovely ... I can dance ooo ❤️❤️... African Style by our living legend @officialbrightchimezie ❤️"

Watch the video clip below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video:

@maureen_solomon_okereke

"Imagine doing a remix of this song now, the dancers will be almost naked timeeee...Uwa a emebiela o."

@adakarl1

"Mummy is that you‍♀️...Wow it’s been a journey….God bless your hussle."

@rechaelokonkwo

"Legendary mummy."

@eneezagain

"No be today."

@josephagadamary

"Your beauty no be today mummy love it ."

@official_kevin_juliet

"Wooo!!! Always stunning wit beauty...."

