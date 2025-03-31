This year's Mother's Day celebration came with an unexpected gift for Nollywood veteran actress Dupe Jayesimi

A heartwarming video showed the moment actress Biola Bayo surprised her senior colleague with a car gift

Biola Bayo's car gift to Dupe Jayesimi comes after the veteran actress opened up about her struggles as a childless woman

Nollywood actress and podcaster Biola Adebayo put smiles on the face of her senior colleague and veteran actress Dupe Jayesimi during this year's Mother's Day celebration.

Recall that the Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, March 30 saw Nigerians celebrating their mums, with 2Baba's daughter Isabella making headlines with her message to her mother, actress Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

Dupe Jayesimi's reaction as she receives a new car on Mother's Day. Credit: biola.bayo

Source: Instagram

Biola Adebayo surprises Dupe Jayesimi with a car

Biola Adebayo warmed hearts after she shared a video showing the moment she and her team stormed Dupe Jayesimi's residence with a car gift.

A clip also captured the moment Biola prayed for Jayesimi before presenting the car key to her.

Another clip captured the Jayesimi getting emotional over the car gift.

Captioning the video, Biola Adebayo wrote,

"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY MUMMY @dupe_jayesimi To everyone that made this dream a reality in just a few days, I say a very THANK YOU TO YOU ALL. To all the Talk-To-B supporters, I’m very grateful for the support, I couldn’t have done this without you all. I’m so happy we could put a big smile on her face."

Biola Adebayo put smiles on Dupe Jayesimi's face on Mother's Day. Credit: dupejayesimi

Source: Instagram

Recall that Dupe Jayesimi was recently in the news after she opened up about her challenges as a childless woman.

Watch the video showing the moment Biola Adebayo gifted Dupe Jayesimi a new car below:

Celebs, fans react as Dupe Jayesimi gets car gift

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from celebrities and fans as many applauded Biola Adebayo over her generous gift to Dupe Jayesimi. Read the comments below:

realtalk_with_mummy_j said:

"Thank you @biolabayo1 you will not know sorrow in life in Jesus name."

kokomifood reacted:

"This is simply beautiful I love it happy Mother’s Day mama."

bheemstouch said:

"Awwwwww Happy Mother’s Day mommy AuntyB!!!!!! May your star continue to shine ma."

officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"@biolabayo1 I am not surprised you are always amazing."

ogbeni_dray reacted:

"A woman with a heart of gold May Almighty God continue to bless you too as you bless others."

whallezino said:

"Almighty God will bless all d hand dat made ds a possibility and may u all never know sorrow in ur life's,God bless we all."

moyinoluwaolutayo said:

"My QUINTESSENTIAL BIOLA! God bless you immensely, and congratulations to Aunty Dupe @dupe_jayesimi."

Dupe Jayesimi's sister counters her

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of Dupe Jayesimi's opening up on her life as a childless woman triggered a reaction from one of her siblings.

The movie star had claimed she was responsible for training her siblings, as one of them, Tope Jayesimi, came online to counter the claim.

In the heated video, Dupe Jayesimi’s sister shared what it was like growing up with the actress, and netizens reacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng