A Nigerian lady who travelled to Canada with a phone she bought in Nigeria has shared her experience.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that when she got to Canada, her phone refused to give her a signal.

According to Marb Vibes, she bought a new SIM card and inserted it into the phone when she arrived in Canada. However, it refused to work with the SIM.

She said all she uses the phone to do now is to take pictures and make videos for her social media content.

Her words:

"Is your android working with abroad SIM. This is my phone. I came with it from Nigeria to Canada. It has not been working with Canada SIM. I would have given this phone out a long time ago, but because the camera is very sharp, and it is very good for my content, na him make I never give am out. But how will I be using a phone that it will not work with their SIM. Nobody tell me this one when I was coming."

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Canada

@chef B said:

"I beg what is the name of the village you are. Your background doesn't show Canada at all."

@God WIN said:

"Same here my Tecno Camon 20 not working."

@The Beautifier Adire Store. said:

"I came with vivo and it worked until I got tired of it."

@Eunice Modupe said:

"Is Samsung phone working?"

@cindyrose said:

"Same here mine is still in my box when I go back, I give someone."

@OrestGold said:

"Abeg sis which stated did you reside in Nigeria?"

@ndumhelenkaak said:

"Please ma which province are you in Canada."

Lady buys Tecno phone for her father

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady said she bought her father a phone so he could finally use a new phone, having used an old one for a long time.

According to the lady, her father had bought her many phones, and it was time for her to reward him with a new one.

She said that despite always changing her phone for her, her father has not been able to change his own for nine years.

She noted:

"I bought a phone for my father. Let me tell you the story. When I was in JSS1, one of my favourite aunties gifted me a phone. My parents did not really like the idea because they wanted my first phone to be after school, but they accepted it nevertheless. That's how one day, my mummy sent me on an errand, I and think I didn't go or something, and my dad got really angry. He collected that phone from me and threw it away. After then, my daddy has gotten me two android phones and he has gotten my brother phones. But he has not changed his phone since that JSS3. This is the 9th year of the phone and I just know it is high time I changed that phone."

