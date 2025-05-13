Movie directors Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu have been named among the most influential women in international film by a foreign publication

Hollywood Reporter featured the two Nigerian powerhouses in the post that spoke about the extent of their achievements and impact

The two women responded with heartfelt gratitude via their official social media pages, as fans congratulated them

It is such a beautiful moment to see two of Nigeria's big names in the movie industry be recognized internationally.

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian multitalented individual, and Mosunmola Abudu, widely called Mo Abudu, have been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s 'The Most Influential Women in International Film.'

Upon sighting this wonderful recognition, Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu took to their respective social media pages to share their excitement over the news.

Funke reiterated that she was honoured to be singled out from the multitude of talented women in Africa.

Read her caption below:

"I’m deeply honoured and truly grateful to be featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s “The Most Influential Women in International Film. To be recognized among 46 powerful, visionary women from around the world is more than a moment of celebration—it’s a call to keep building, creating boldly, and lifting others as we rise."

"A heartfelt congratulations to Aunty MO @moabudu who has also been featured in this great piece. Thank you so much, Ma, for your invaluable contribution to the creative industry. It’s honor to be featured alongside someone who has been such a powerful source of inspiration."

See the post below:

See Mo Abudu's post here:

How fans reacted to Funke, Mo Abudu's feat

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@jeunpelumi said:

"Pacesetter."

@debolalagos said:

"Funke Global! Record smasher! Congrats my dear sister."

@itskerenkezia_ said:

"Put some respect on her name! Thee Funke Akindele! A big congratulations mama this is a well deserved recognition. You put in so much work! Love this for you and many more to come. A true inspiration! Pacesetter and a hard worker. Congratulations once again My Queen ❤️❤️👏🏾 💐."

@officiallolo1 said:

"Clear road for the best to do it …. My girl."

@olayiwolafolake said:

"Great women doing great things."

@heidiwena said:

"@moabudu -Never stop and when it’s a no, go and find a yes - is what you taught me. You have courage and guts and this is DESERVED! And @funkejenifaakindele awesome! 🙌❤️."

@erycafreemantle said:

"Thank you for just doing you daily. And guess what- I get to watch. ❤️❤️❤️. Ever so proud as always. 👏👏👏👏."

@mary_lazarus said:

"A Big Congratulations Aunty M 🙌🙌🙌🥳🥳🥳🥳."

Funke Akindele's looks in new movie

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Actress and movie director, Funke Akindele, shared a new development with her online family, and they are loving it.

The Nollywood star recently disclosed what she had to do to fit into a new movie character and asked her fans to guess what movie she's working on.

Funke Akindele has now unveiled a snippet of the movie, which highlighted her 12kg weight gain that has left many commenting.

