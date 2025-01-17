Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has raised questions about her bedroom activities from a concerned fan

The movie star who has been actively promoting her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie had a fan asking if she had time to unwind in the bedroom

Funke Akindele’s reaction to the fan’s funny comment trended on social media and netizens had mixed feelings

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has raised questions about her bedroom activities on social media.

Just recently, the movie star, who is famed for being hardworking, posted a series of new photos on her Instagram page, and a curious fan used the opportunity to ask her about her actions in the ‘oza room’.

Fans speak as Funke Akindele reacts to Judas the bedmaker's bedroom advice. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @judasthebeadmaker

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele who has been actively promoting her record-breaking Everybody Loves Jenifa movie, was asked if she had time to be with a man in the bedroom amid her hard work.

The fan, Judas the beadmaker, advised the award-winning Nollywood actress to make time for bedroom activities with men because she loves and cares about her.

Funke Akindele reacts to fan’s bedroom advice

Judas the beadmaker’s bedroom advice to Funke Akindele soon drew the actress’ attention.

In the comment section, the movie star expressed her surprise at what the fan said to her. She wrote:

“Ha!!! Madamu 😂”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Screenshot as Funke Akindele reacts to Judas the beadmaker's bedroom advice. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Funke Akindele replies Judas the beadmaker

Funke Akindele’s exchange with Judas the beadmaker after the fan questioned her about her life in the bedroom, got many social media users talking. Read some of their comments below:

bhad_boy_scott':

“Judas at it again 😂 no worry she go video call you when next she wan run things 😂😂😂.”

_ashleybarbiegold:

“She’s just looking out for her well-being 😂.”

queenethedet13:

“Very valid advice abi question 😂.”

Patience_eki:

“Judas go lai for you 😂😂😂 you can’t but love ❤️ her.”

iamghanaburger:

“I saw what FUNKE did....MADA-AMU😹.”

Larrylong007:

“Best advice 😂.”

Favryt_harvey:

“E get the kind peace Amu they bring. Omorrr highly recommended and prescribed (X3 daily ) 😂😂😂😂.”

maryama_ishaq:

“She always happy nah so she dey collect am 😂😂.”

cheendy_sc':

“She’s a good fan 😂.”

Hariyo94:

“Best advice 😂😂.”

stitchkulturefabrics:

“Judas no normal before 😂.”

Ceo_rem:

“Tiwa said the older the fruit get the sweeter the juice inside 👏😂.”

Okm_herbal:

“Laslas, 🥒 brings a bliss that will reset your brain and puts things in the right proportion. It is a very important life saving tool 😍.”

Oreoluwaa_herself:

“Judas no well 😂 this question is very valid 😂.”

choice_sasha:

“E reach to ask ooo because she's working so hard but if she dey collect, do you expect her to tell you?? 😂”

Bebesheila2024:

“Good advice! But na her type knack pass oh, any small freedom they don’t waste it cause they’re hard workers 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Funke has a good sense of humor, one weyrey for take am wrongly.”

pretty_petite_lisa:

“Gbola is very important oh, make she create time de collect better opueh.”

Funke Akindele rocks sultry outfit

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele made headlines over her lovely photos while on a trip to Ghana.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star travelled to the neighbouring West African country with some of her co-stars to promote her record-breaking film, and she decided to let her hair down while at it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of twins posted a series of photos of herself at what looked like a resort. However, what stood out to fans was what Funke Akindele was wearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng