Nollywood actor, Olamilekan Shoneye, popularly known as Papa Show, has made social media buzz with some personal revelations.

In a recent interview, the actor disclosed the surprising and, at times, disturbing origins of his lifelong preference for older women, tracing it back to his early childhood.

According to the actor, his attraction began around the tender age of nine while under the care of an older aunt after school. He described developing feelings for her during this period.

He recounted the experience:

"She would take me into the bathroom, and I thought it was a normal thing"

The actor went on to explain the far-reaching impact of this early experience on his development and relationships.

"I started practicing s*x in school. At a point, my mum called me and asked me about it. I told her it was that aunty."

Papa stated that this formative experience irrevocably shaped his romantic desires.

He said,

"One of the effects of the experience is that it made me love dating older women. I don’t find my age mates attractive."

See the interview here:

Social media erupts with mixed reactions

The actor's candid confession has been met with a wide range of responses from social media users. Some expressed shock and concern, while others questioned his motives and even shared their own perspectives.

@vicky_skincare commented with surprise, asking,

"Married ke? Thought he’s Regina’s boyfriend," hinting at confusion about the actor's marital status and rumored relationships.

Expressing sympathy for his spouse, @adestitoali wrote,

"Na his wife I pity most bcos he’s married but attracts older women..I pray he will always be a good husband to his wife.."

Recall that Papa Show is not the only actor who loves dating older women. Some of his colleagues are married to them, the like of Stan Nze, Mc Fish married women older than they are.

Many users voiced their condemnation of the alleged childhood experience. ajike_goldhaven lamented,

"All these big aunties and uncles taking advantage of the little ones, eyin nun Oloun nun ," Some users were critical of the actor's decision to share such a personal story.

@kennnyd30 accused those who found the situation amusing, suggesting they might be guilty of similar actions.

"People who are guilty as charged will see this as funny things and they are the ones in this comment section saying he wants to trend..."

@waleygcrown offered a broader perspective on societal reactions to male victims, stating,

"...when male complains about molestation expect low turn out unless the molester woman was caught in the action if not forget it..."

However, some users defended Papa's bravery in sharing his truth. @adebimpeolamoyegun wrote,

“Why are people like this for God sake,he is sharing what most of you are afraid of saying or sharing even when you have worse childhood experience,let him be..."

