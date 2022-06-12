Nigerian music superstar, Davido and Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez linked up with each other in Dubai and fans can't stop talking about the moment

Video of their friendly meeting has emerged online with the two entertainers warmly exchanging pleasantries

The video has sparked hilarious reactions online with many suggesting that the singers might be having a song together

Nigerian singer, Davido keeps extending his tentacles and building strong relationships with his colleagues in other parts of the world.

The Stand Strong crooner recently visited and performed in Dubai but took out to cool off in the country before heading back to Nigeria.

Davido and Tory Lanez link up in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

During his time in Dubai, he met with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and the entertainers exchanged warm pleasantries.

Tory's entourage met with David's and the lovely video emerged on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Davido meeting Tory Lanez

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Tory Lanez meeting Davido, some of them suggested that the singers, might be cooking a new song together.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Clemsville_world:

"Tory Lanez always high."

Yemzitrizzy:

"David is bigger than Tory. I expect you guys to argue this and I give you facts."

Obihenry88:

"They already have a song together."

Anshakfelicity:

"I'm in Dubai as well who wants to link up."

Bali_f.b.i:

"Check Tory Lanez story and see what he said about my daddy OBO DAVIDO the greatest of all if you no believe then rest abeg."

Dumebiblog:

"I remember how videos like this use to look, now they look so normal, Tory Lanez looking like broda shaggi to me sef."

Davido takes DaBaby on tour in Lagos

When American rapper DaBaby arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, he demonstrated his love for the city and mixed freely with people as if he was a part of them.

The rapper teamed up with Davido for their music video shoot and they took it to a rural and heavily crowded area of Lagos.

DaBaby and Davido were greeted by the large crowd as they went about their business in what looked like a tedious music video shoot.

