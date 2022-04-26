Megan Thee Stallion has given a first-hand account of what exactly took place the night Tory Lanez shot her in the foot

The rapper got very emotional as she opened up to Gayle King in a tell-all interview about the incident, which made news worldwide

Meg says she lied to the police and said she stepped on glass because she genuinely feared for her life as Lanez was so violent

Megan Thee Stallion has finally addressed the events which took place the night she was allegedly shot in the foot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez at a Hollywood Hills pool party in 2020.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings for her first TV interview about the incident on Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence about the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. Image: @theestallion/Instagram

In a video clip posted on the CBS Mornings Twitter page Megan said:

"It was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff. So I get out of the car, and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

Megan also refuted claims that she was in an intimate relationship with Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

“We were not dating, we were really close, we were friends, we hung out like every day. And his mom passed too so when… I felt like we were bonding over that.”

When asked if she was in an intimate relationship with Tory, Megan hesitated before she answered:

“Uhm, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory.”

This sparked some seriously mixed reactions on Instagram, where @_maayaaa said:

"She took too long to answer the sexual relationship question, lol, yes y’all did "

@your_fav_dream shared the same sentiments and wrote:

"Now Meg, you had me up until the no sexual relationship part, we are grown, you can tell the truth..."

@reginaregina_ commented:

"This situation should’ve just been handled in the court and off the internet because I’m tireddd..."

@idontgetpaidenoughforthis added:

"Did she just say they didn’t have a sexual relationship?? Yeah no lol if you gon sit up there and lie about that, don’t even do the interview. Her PR team failed her. This was a mistake!"

Tory is facing serious charges

Meanwhile, IOL reports Megan claims Tory tried to silence Megan by offering to pay her over N500 million.

“He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing’. And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me’.”

Tory has been charged with one count of assaulting Megan with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also served with a protective order that bars him from contacting Megan.

A few weeks ago, Tory was arrested for violating the protective order but was released on bail. The trial starts on September 14, 2022, and if found guilty, Tory could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion assault case postponed to April, stars accuse each other of lying online

In related news, Legit.ng reported that following the new developments, the Savage and the Say It rappers took to social media to attack each other. It all started when Megan lashed out at blogger DJ Akademiks for spreading false narratives.

DJ Akademiks tweeted that Tory Lanez's DNA had not been found on the weapon that was allegedly used to shoot Megan. Many blogs and news sites wrote the story before Akademiks deleted his tweet.

The blogger later shared that the DNA results had been inconclusive.

