Numerous reactions came from social media users after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday

While many people mourned the Pope, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, 2025, others focused on who would be the next Pope

One Nigerian man has insisted that it is fitting for the next Pope to come from Africa, since the continent has qualified candidates

A Nigerian man is trending online after making a case for a Pope of African extraction to emerge at the Vatican.

This comes after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, who passed on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

Pope Francis and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu who is mentioned on the list of possible papal candidates. Photo credit: Instagram/Vatican News and AFP.

His passage threw Catholic faithful into mourning, but there were some people who were concerned about who would become the next Pope.

Strong tradition on how Pope is selected

One of the posts that got a lot of reactions on Facebook was the one made by Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwo, who said the process of selecting a new Pope is a well-established tradition.

The Pope died after a protracted illness. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto.

He had said:

"The structure and organization of the Catholic Church that I wrote about is best seen at the death of the Pope and the election of a new Pope. Every detail is factored in and everyone knows what to do. The basics for now is that. The seat of the papacy is vacant. This is what is known as Sede Vacante. Cardinal Kevin (the camerlengo) now assumes temporary leadership in administrative matters. At mass, the name of the Pope is also omitted until a new Pope is elected. And hopefully, between 15-20 days after the death of the Pope, the Cardinals will meet in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope."

After Father Ugwu made the post, so many people were of the view that the next Pope should come from Africa.

Nigerians argue on who should be the new Pope

One user identified as Jude Ekenedilichukwu said there were qualified candidates from Africa.

He said:

"They should please leave racism and politics aside and turn to Africa this time. Africa has cardinals who are most qualified as candidates. They should give Africa a sense of belonging for once."

However, many people disagreed with him. See more reactions below:

Chinaeme Njoku Flix said:

"Fellow Nigerians, stop fantasizing and crying emotionally. Cardinal Arinze can never be the Pope neither Cardinal Okpaleke. Even if the Pope position should be zoned to Africa, there are many countries in Africa and countless Cardinals in Africa. Arinze is very old. Okpaleke is a newbie into the cardinal hood."

Uchenna Ohanaka said:

"Those asking for African to be the Pope , what is the benefit. A Pope own nothing and do not bring anything home. There is no turn by turn in the church. The cannon law rules."

Camilus Udaya said:

"Is our turn now make them no just try give am to any white background before fight go start ooo."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

