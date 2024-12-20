Actress Iyabo Ojo has been consistent with slaying at events and she attended the 41st Miss Nigeria rocking another gorgeous outfit

In an interview, she shared what beauty means to her and how she budgeted for the attires she has been wearing to occasions

Several social media users commended her dress sense and they also observed that she does not take a break from attending events

Nollywood superstar Iyabo Ojo has shared what beauty means to her as she attended the 41st Miss Nigeria beauty pageant on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Iyabo Ojo reveals how her budget helps her to rock classy outfits. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Speaking on how she has been consistent all through December rocking designer outfits to events, the 46-year-old said that she budgeted some money for it.

The actress also stated her perspective on beauty. She said it meant inner strength, carriage, and she assesses someone's smartness with how they speak.

In an interview with Goldmyne TV, she was asked if she ever contested in a beauty pageant when she was younger. In her response, she noted that she is short and it was the reason she did not bother to contest. However, she said she tried to model for calendars and she got one job.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo attends Miss Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to how Iyabo Ojo slays at events below:

@megg_john:

"I like the facts she’s honest with her response."

@abby_authentic_:

"Queen mother for a reason. Take your flowers."

@waji_zeba:

"Ms/Mrs presenter you keep putting your hand on your dress, I think you are tensed, don’t be..you have been doing great, keep it up e no easy."

@__ariyikee:

"My fav woman is outside again. God bless you always."

@iamadebimpe_:

"She dresses so well."

@starboy_fb:

"Pawon! Still slaying at 50! Oga Paulo you dey chop better thing o."

@chidimaochonga:

"This woman no dey rest. Na every party you must go."

Netizens hail Iyabo Ojo's fashion seAnse

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo's love for quality designs has been noticed by her fans, and they could not help but commend her.

As she graced the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors, she rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe.

Some of her fans also spoke about how she turns up at events, noting that the celebrity lifestyle was not easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng