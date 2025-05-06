Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan's friend, Kokopee, has accused the EFCC of kidnapping VeryDarkMan.

In a new video, Kokopee claimed that the EFCC kidnapped VDM instead of Yahaya Bello, Emefiele and others

Kokopee's video about the EFCC kidnapping VDM instead of corrupt politicians was met with mixed reactions

Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s friend, Kokopee, has called out the EFCC on social media over his friend’s freedom.

In a video that was posted online, Kokopee accused the EFCC of ignoring other people who had stolen billions of naira, like former CBN governor, Emefiele and former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to him, it’s evident that VeryDarkMan has something on the EFCC that is more than the money stolen by other people.

Nigerians react as Kokopee accuses EFCC of kidnapping VDM instead of Yahaya Bello, others. Photos: @dkokopee, @officialefcc, @officialgybkogi

Source: Instagram

In the video Kokopee said:

“The act of kidnapping is what they used to arrest VDM. Emefiele, Yahaya Bello and others who stole billions, they didn’t carry them like that. It’s clear that what VDM has is more than the money those men stole. I won’t blame the EFCC too much because even VeryDarkMan himself… remember that time EFCC busted some people, VDM told people that there’s no time and method to fight crime. Now EFCC has used kidnapping method against him.”

Speaking further, Kokopee encouraged Nigerians to speak up for VDM, noting that any injustice towards him is likely to affect other Nigerians. He said:

“Every youth should not keep quiet about this injustice because if the lion can chop VDM wey be lion, who are you. If you find VDM as the only hope for a better Nigeria, please don’t keep quiet, react the best way you can react.”

In the caption of the video, Kokopee wrote:

“Efcc today is Tuesday, the 5th day after you Abducted Vdm without even acknowledging or telling us why you took him in , maybe we the Nigerian people are too small for you people to address but we thank God that he’s with you people, so please release him to us today!!

We really don’t want trouble , we just want things to be done the right way , we want a country where our voices will be heard , so you guys should do things accordingly!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kokopee accuses EFCC of kidnapping VDM

Kokopee’s cry for VDM to be released by the EFCC while claiming that they kidnapped him instead of going after other corrupt politicians, was met with reactions from concerned Nigerians:

Nigerians react as Kokopee claims EFCC kidnapped VDM instead of Emefiele, Yahaya Bello. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Magdalynaku said:

“My own is , are you people sure VDM is okay in that place? did anyone see him in their custody? Hmmm.”

Abdul_ha_meed_ said:

“Carry Yahaya Bello Give Us VDM🙌❤️.”

Mcsoftofwarri said:

“Fear don catch them dem must release am today.”

Umarabdulsamad01 said:

“We move again gtb to efcc 😡😡😡.”

Mr_connect_dc said:

“We go again today #freevdm.”

Glory__chuks said:

“Everyone deserves a friend like kokopee 🙌❤️.”

_moradekemii said:

“It’s safe to say EFCC is one of the major problem we have in this country.”

Just.alinaija wrote:

“No cap na kidnapping God help us in. This country.”

Edo_landlord_ wrote:

“Bro keep talking no follow all this once way day say you join hand I think not everyone is mature enough to know what you are doing even though you made some mistake in the narrative at list you are also confused and if that you kept quiet because you are confused vdm for done go and we for no here for am again ❤️ one love @dkokopee never stop making this videos I believe in you and your friendship with VDM one love ❤️🙌.”

Jojo of Lele locked in EFCC premises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media influencer Josephine Sunday, aka Jojo of Lele, joined many others during the Free VDM protest in Abuja on Monday, May 5, 2025.

However, she was locked inside the EFCC office premises after she stormed the place with other protesters.

Nigerians on social media reacted to the video of her situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng