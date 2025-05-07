Nollywood stars Angela Okorie and Hanks Anuku became a topic of discussion online after they were seen together

The actress playfully engaged her senior colleague as she used her fingers to touch different areas on his body

Hanks’s reaction to Angela’s actions got many talking as they painted different scenarios to it

Nollywood stars Angela Okorie and Hanks Anuku made the rounds online after being spotted together recently.

In a viral video, the actress was seen in a playful display with her senior colleague while they appeared to be in a filming location.

Video of Angela Okorie and Hanks Anuku trend online. Credit: @angelaokorie, @Hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

Angela used her fingers to poke Hanks in various places on his body. The senior actor, who appeared exhausted, was seen shoving the actress' hands that was determined to disturb him.

The mother of one joked about Hank's proposal to marry her, questioning whether this was how he wanted to marry her.

At some point in the video, Angela moved like she wanted to choke her senior colleague with her hands, which he reacted to.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported Nollywood veteran Hanks Anuku surprised netizens with his striking appearance at a recent movie event.

The actor was seen wearing a luxurious gold agbada, confidently posing for the camera in various stances.

In a video compilation, Hanks is shown posing with uniformed men who were eager to take photos with him. Despite previous rumours about his health, Hanks looked fit and healthy in his latest appearance.

Netizens react to Angela Okorie and Hanks Anuku’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

spane5onthemix said:

"Inappropriate touches."

channelayogomez said:

"So good to see him!!!, wow Hanks anuku the original nollywood American gangster OG👏👏👏."

efalebo wrote:

"Will y'all be smiling or laughing in the comment if he was doing this to her?"

adestitoali said:

chysqd wrote:

"Women stop is once! Imagine if it was the other way round🤦🏾‍♀️."

bellybello6 said:

"Imagine if an actor does that ,the blogger's go find food chop."

1doe_a wrote:

"😂😂😂 See his mouth… very naughty man sha 😂😂😂😂."

queen_veey22 said:

"I'm so happy to see hanks this happy and playful😍😂."

adestitoali said:

channelayogomez said:

pokolizedqueen said:

"Disgusting play,leave him alone."

rosemadyhwer said:

"Illusion is the first of all pleasures🌸🙈."

ketchylee wrote:

"Onyea na ezuzuka mehn 😂😂😂😂😂."

Angela Okorie gets people talking with video of her and Hanks Anuku. Credit: @angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng