YouTube has recognised some Nigerian content creators as the video-sharing platform marked its 20th anniversary this year

The likes of Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri and skit maker Kiekie were among the four Nigerian female content creators recognised.

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri also expressed her heartfelt gratitude over the special recognition, as fans and colleagues congratulated her

It is a big win for female content creators in Nigeria, as the popular video-sharing platform YouTube, during its 20th anniversary this year, celebrated the exceptional achievements of creators who continue to shape global narratives and elevate African voices.

Four Nigerian female creators, namely Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), and Korty, were recognised.

Ruth Kadiri earned a spot on the list for compelling, homegrown stories that display the richness of Nigerian cinema.

Kiekie, known for her skits and fashion, brings laughter and relatability with a unique blend of satire and style.

Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen put Nigerian recipes on the international scene, educating and delighting audiences.

And Korty, a rising voice of Gen Z, was recognised for using her interviews and storytelling to challenge norms and celebrate authenticity.

Ruth Kadiri reacts to YouTube recognition

In reaction, the Nollywood actress expressed gratitude after being recognised by YouTube.

Ruth stated that the recognition was something she never imagined receiving.

"To be named one of the top female YouTubers in Nigeria is something I never imagined when I first started sharing my passion for movie making with the world. What began as a simple desire to tell stories has grown into something far beyond my expectations.

I’m deeply grateful to God for the grace, the gift, and the growth. Thank you to @youtube for this incredible recognition, and thank you my amazing community for walking this journey with me. I love you," she said in part.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Ruth Kadiri

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from Ruth Kadiri's fans and followers. Read the comments below:

mikegodson said:

"RUTH this beautiful, I’m happy for you, congratulations."

kennytaiwo91 commented:

"Wow! My Queen you did that! I'm so proud of you. A very proud Fan here, you already know... you work so hard. You deserve everything good."

onyi_peaceegwu said:

"Mehn I won't lie ooh, for me picking just one of your movies as my fav ever is a crime because mehn! I'm addicted to your movies, for each one I watch I learn a new thing. It entertains me. So I'm sorry if I can't just pick one. Tankio."

official_emmadgreat reacted:

"Na she oo. Carry all the award give am. Puchuuu on this one."

shine__joy said:

"Honestly well deserved, you make such good movies where the storyline are different, the quality of your movies."

