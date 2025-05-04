Veteran Fuji star Ayinla Kollington has declared himself the indisputable king of Fuji music

He went on to take a hot swipe at his colleague Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, known for associating with the title

In a recent interview with Agbaletu TV, Kollington also spoke about his relationship with K1 and the reasons he was absent from his mother’s burial

Veteran Fuji artist Ayinla Kollington has argued to be the undisputed king of Fuji genre.

He revealed this during an interview on Agbaletu TV. When asked why he did not attend or donate to the burial of the mother of another legendary Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde, alias K1 de Ultimate, Kollington stated:

“I called him several times, he didn’t pick up and didn’t return the call. I also remembered that when it on New Year’s Day, I also l called him but he didn’t respond. So, I left him alone.

“If it is because he is the head of the princes, it is in his hometown in Ijebuland, not in the Fuji industry. Even if he says he wants to be the head of the fuji industry, there is a song (he sang it), does he want to be God? You became the head of the princes and still want to be the head of the Fuji industry. Why not kill me then, when it isn’t pap that we eat? It isn’t possible, even if he attempts. I, as a person, Alhaji General Kollinton Ayinla, expect death from God come. If the one that I survived from didn’t claim my life, no one can kill me again except death from God comes, like the one that almost did.”

In the film, Ayinla was seen replying to inquiries about his connection with Fuji Music and other industry stakeholders.

When they ask who is the head of Fuji Music, both here and overseas, my name will come up." He stated that if such were the true, he would have done it publicly for all Fuji musicians.

He also stated that he is the number one authority on fuji music in Nigeria and worldwide, using one of K1 De Ultimate's tracks to back up his assertions.

“I don’t know why some people like to beat about the bush when they know the truth. Some people are looking for network. By the grace of God, K1 has got the network, and he has risen. He is blessed. That doesn’t mean that tomorrow, he would begin to talk about ‘number one, or number two’. I am the authority of fuji music in Nigeria and abroad,” he said.

We recall that a similar video of his colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 D Ultimate, expressing his experience and journey into fuji music was posted last week on Dele Adeyanju's YouTube page.

He described how Sikiru phoned him while they were still in the army and told him to start their music career. He claimed that after writing a letter to the Orderly chamber, he gained confidence and began singing. He also stated that fuji existed before he began singing, and that fuji music caused him a great deal of pain. "It was me and Sikiru that began fuji music"

