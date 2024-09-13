Singer Rema has stated that he has not been given his flowers as an Afrobeat singer, despite his contribution to the genre

The music star was a guest on the Breakfast Club, where he was asked if he should be categorised alongside Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

Rema noted that he must not be ten years in the game before he can be called a legend or someone who inspire others

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has sparked massive reactions after making an utterance while granting an interview.

The music star, who loves smoking, was a guest on the Breakfast Club, where he spoke about Afrobeat and his position in the music industry.

He was asked if he can be categorised among the big three artistes in Nigeria, including Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Responding to the question, he noted that he mustn't be ten years in the game before he can be called a legend.

The Calm Down crooner also noted that he must not be 30 years before he can be given his flowers as an Afrobeat singer.

Rema sings his praises

In the video, the music star, who performed in Benin, Edo state explained that his contribution to Afrobeat has been huge, and it was not about having a hit song alone.

Rema mentioned how India received him and sang Afrobeat songs. He also added that he was able to create an Afrobeat category in an award because of his success in the genre.

Reactions trail Rema's interview

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to what Rema said in video. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchethecrtr:

"Unapologetic."

@osajie_michael:

"Is he high? I’m really concerned."

@oluwatwizzy21:

"Is bro having anxiety or he don dey on percs."

@anagobolaji:

“I find it offensive to hear heisrema saying there’s no more ‘Big 3,’ but the ‘Big 4.’ The truth is, there’s still only the ‘Big 3,’ and Rema belongs on the Current Big 3 list Whoever dropped off should check themselves.”

@heisgirei:

“Respect to the OGs” rema is him."

@_LifeOfBabs:

"The word legend has been watered down sha."

@Hyr1156284:

"Yes you had great impact on Afrobeats but the word legend is how consistent & longetivity in the game."

@PBibobra:

"Wetin de worry this boy sef."

@HameedLawal13:

"I love Rema but this is another reason why he’s still a youngin."

@fashionn_iconn:

"Is he okay? he's tweaking he don smoke his brain away."

Rema speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had opened up on his relationship with Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid while granting an interview.

In the clip, he was asked if there was any enmity between the four of them, as many of their fans believe.

The singer blamed their fans for the comparison and the seeming hatred among the four top Nigerian singers.

