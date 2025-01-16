Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shared her issue with a prophecy that was made about her in 2024

In a funny video posted on her Instagram page, the movie star shared what she would do to the preacher who gave the prophecy

Mercy Johnson’s display in the short clip had many netizens reacting with some of them rolling with laughter

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is making headlines over what she vowed to do to the person who gave a 2024 prophecy about her.

As the year 2025 starts, the movie star has decided to kick things off by speaking about what was said would happen to her the previous year.

On her official Instagram page, the mum of four shared a video of herself moulding a ball of snow before aiming and throwing it far from her.

Mercy Johnson accompanied the clip with a caption explaining that it was the same way she was going to deal with the pastor who prophesied that she would get a lot of money in 2024.

She wrote:

“Person wey go help you nor go stress you😂😂😂 I just confirm am.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Mercy Johnson reacts to unfulfilled prophecy

Mercy Johnson’s video quickly drew the attention of numerous social media users. Several of them were amused by the Nollywood star and politician wife’s action. Read what they had to say about the clip below:

nadeeyah324:

“Bulls eye! You hit am well 😂.”

sylvaeko:

“Wetin be this 😂😂😂.”

neducrown:

“I swear 😂.”

wardcarlisa592:

“Lol,the most extraordinary hilarious actress MJO.”

pbeauty_collections:

“You for use cord 😂😂😂.”

lawrence922475:

“Mercy and anger issue 5&6 🫂 shey person no fit follow u play again 😂😂 you just remind of Native foul movie 😂.”

kemisimmo:

“Ma, abeg take am easy o 😂😂😂😂.”

chikaeze1:

“Mama purity take am easy on this pastor, e no brush mouth well before him speak in touges to you oo 😂😂.”

nnennafrancisca5:

“You hit abi you no hit?????? Remove the better fess, leave only money😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Zicsaloma:

“Na 2025 him mean to say 😂😂😂. No vex. Na SLEEP of tongue 😂.”

sunnyecheleofficial:

“Something wey I don confirm since 😂😂😂😂😂.”

__luvjane:

“Was not expecting that😂.”

rich_joy_56:

“Kill am 😩😂😂😂😂.”

blaqboipen:

“Wetin reach so Na 😂.”

qandntouchexclusive:

“Mercy is a character 😂😂😂❤️❤️.”

femininehygiene.ng:

“He eyes Don go be that 😂🤣🤣”

chuksceeman:

“My friend said the man is a low budget prophet.”

Mercy Johnson displays marketing skills in video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson shared a glimpse from her latest movie project, in which she showcased her marketing skills.

In the hilarious video, Mercy was seen hawking on the street while holding a basket filled with rat poison.

The mother of four also wore an apron designed with rat drawings. Mercy displayed her comedic side while promoting the rat poison, which many of her fans saw as a creative way of entertainment. The actress also dropped a comment about her husband and politician Prince Okojie's perception of her. The video raised funny reactions from the movie star's fans.

