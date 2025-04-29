Speed Darlington's former lawyer has shared his take on a court ruling against gospel singer Osinachi's husband

The lawyer opposed the sentence as he shared what the court should have done instead for the sake of the kids

Legit.ng recalls reporting that late gospel singer Osinachi's husband was sentenced to death by hanging over her demise

The court ruling against Mr Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi, has become a debate on social media as Nigerians take diverse stands.

While some Nigerians have applauded the court for its ruling, some have, however, expressed concerns for Osinachi's kids, who are also about to lose their father.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Monday, April 27, a high court in Lagos sentenced Mr Nwachukwu to death by hanging over the death of his wife.

Recall that the Ekweme crooner passed on after an alleged fight with her husband. The gospel artist who was alleged to have been in an abusive marriage passed on in a hospital after her husband allegedly hit her on the chest.

Mr Nwachukwu was first arraigned in 2022 on charges bordering on criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, criminal intimidation of children, spousal battery, among others.

Osinachi's husband: Lawyer calls for lesser sentence

Stan Alieke, a celebrity lawyer, who used to be a legal representatuve for singer Speed Darlington, argued that the court should have sentenced Osinachi's husband to life imprisonment rather than a death sentence.

Alieke pointed out that the late gospel singer's children still needed to be catered for.

The lawyer who pushed for death penalties to be abolished said it would be unfair for Osinachi's kids also to lose their father.

According to Alieke, regardless of what Nwachukwu had done, he still remained the father of his children.

"This singer Osinachi case should be a reason why death sentence should be abolished. For the sake of their kids, they already lost their mom, it will be brutal for the kids for their dad to be k!lled too. I know some of you will argue that the kids are better off as orphans than to have a kila dad, but I believe that the kids will beg to differ. The man should be sentenced to life imprisonment so the kids could visit him in jail whenever they miss him. He’s still their father, let him not d!e too.”

Reactions to lawyer's post on Osinachi's husband

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Stan Alieke's post led to a debate among social media users. Read the comments below:

obitaris101 said:

"Most times this emotions come in when you aren’t from the grieving family but then all you said is true life happens."

nigerians_in_america said:

"How will others learn?"

zeeqsaudat said:

"But 2 of the children stand up as witness in court. Wetin u dey talk?"

joanna.ek_ said:

"First time I’ll be agreeing w this guy."

succi_collections said:

"Ok sir thank Goodness u are not the judge shall when it happens in your sisters sir u can think of the children and let the man go."

Osinachi’s daughter leads worship

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of Osinachi's little daughter surfaced online as Nigerians remembered the late singer.

In the video, the young girl was seen effortlessly leading a worship session.

Reacting, fans compared her voice to that of her late mum and applauded her.

