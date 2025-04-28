Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko get netizens something to laugh about after a throwback video of her surfaced

The movie star has apparently been in the Nollywood industry since her childhood, as the old video revealed

In the trending clip, Destiny was seen with other child actors and a veteran star, Osita Ihem,e who also cosplayed a child

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has become a topic of discussion online after a throwback video of her emerged online.

In the viral video spotted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the movie star was seen in a child role among other young actors.

Veteran actor Osita Iheme was also seen in their midst as they played a prayer and worship scene.

Destiny sported a louwcut hair with other children in the movie, and her juvenile face stood out on the movie.

TikTok user Special Advicer pointed out that the star actress was ugly when she was a child, but has grown into a beautiful, hardworking woman.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that actress Destiny Etiko is overjoyed as her dreams of venturing into the tech space are taking form.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa cast stated that a year ago, she met an outstanding team of tech engineers when visiting the United Kingdom. She noted that she has always wanted to be involved in technology.

Destiny disclosed on her Instagram page that she came up with the idea for Africa's largest bill-paying smartphone app, and her goal has finally come true. She explained that she and her team had just finished developing the app.

Destiny credited it to her maker, complimented herself and her team, and begged her admirers to stay tuned.

Her post read:

'"Over a year now, I have visited the UK and met an amazing team of tech engineers. I have always had the dream to be in the tech space; I came up with the idea of building the biggest bill payment mobile app in Africa. My dream has finally come to reality; I and my team just finished building the biggest app, which took a year. Congratulations to me!! Watch out soon. I have a very big God!! Congratulations to my team and I".

Reactions to Destiny Etiko’s old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Fayemi wrote:

"At least Destiny Etiko is 35 years old now. obviously she's not a baby anymore."

weeet said:

"Awww Destiny Etiko actin journey don tey ooo."

Royal san wrote:

"but how you want take convince me say pawpaw senior destiny etiko with 10years plus in this video."

Ogidan said:

"Omoh that woman really deserve the good life she’s living ooo she don tey for the industry 😂."

Oguntebi said:

"But why my own different? I no different from yesterday for stature."

wetrsreying said:

"Etiko own surprise you see Ibrahim chatta sitting beside her 😏😏😏

remwonye wrote:

"Nah Etiko when she never locate destiny."

Lady calls out Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng previously reported that some days after celebrating her birthday, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was in the public eye as netizens reacted to recent changes in her looks.

A blogger, identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgical alter her facial construct.

The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look.

