BBNaija star, Bambam, has chastised popular American rapper, Snoop Dogg, on social media

It all started when Snoop Dogg shared a post on social media that he was going to quit smoking

However, Bambam was displeased after discovering that it was just a publicity stunt and she blasted the music star

The social media exchange between BBNaija star, Bambam and popular American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has caught the attention of netizens.

The reality show star took to the music star’s comment section to blast him after he pulled an online stunt.

Nigerians react as BBNaija's Bambam slams Snoop Dogg. Photos: @bammybestowed, @snoopdogg

Source: Instagram

Recall that Snoop Dogg recently made headlines after he announced on social media that he was going to quit smoking.

However, only a few days after the announcement, it was discovered that the music star’s post was a publicity stunt and he had no intention of stopping his well-known habit.

Bambam blasts Snoop Dogg

BBNaija star, Bambam was later spotted in Snoop Dogg’s comment section and she expressed displeasure with the rapper’s stunt.

According to her, so many addicts were pleased to see the rapper’s post on quitting and they were motivated by it. She added that his stunt will now leave them heartbroken.

In her words:

“Soo many addicts were motivated to quit cos of your announcement… imagine the heartbreak, be gentle with the hearts and minds of those you have influence, you’re accountable. ❤️”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Bambam blasts Snoop Dogg over publicity stunt

Bambam’s comment on Snoop Dogg’s page soon spread online and netizens shared their hot takes. Read what some of them had to say about the BBNaija star’s reactionn below:

isabellaahunna:

“I promise you Bambam, not one addict or smoker will leave smoking just because this guy said he is leaving smoking. Not one, they will only leave if they want to.”

baby_gender1:

“Adults should be adults and be accountable for their actions.”

abegnation:

“Even if Jesus announce say e no Dey smoke again. I go buy bag of Igbo that day to celebrate him quitting.”

marsh_melow_:

“Grown up people influenced by another grown up.. the people being influenced by him dey craze! Make them go find motivation for front.”

thavincisounds_:

“People eat unhealthy food and complain all day about smokers .”

tinglespicey:

“Reading this with a blunt in my mouth.”

iyalodeofabuja:

“Snoop dogg kon look like Hanks Anuku.”

mzegypt:

“Naw not disappointing much at all since we knew something was up. Snoop without weeed is like kool aid without sugar. FYI, cannabiis is a plant. It’s OK to smoke, eat or drink. It has a lot of great health benefits for many ailments. But yes if you douse it with growth chemicals, there will be some serious health effects.”

Iam_nadinemay:

“So people go quit igbo say cos snoop stop? Dey play”

Captainjargo:

“So na snoop dogg people wan use do mentor?? nawa.”

kayfiire1:

“Jesus that said you shouldn’t sin did you listen ? Is Igbo that’s your problem.”

