Singer Ayra Starr has faced the wrath of several Nigerians on social media after she danced to Naira Marley’s new song

The Mavin Records musician posted a video on TikTok of herself whining her waist to Naira Marley’s track after he had been blacklisted

Several netizens blasted Ayra Starr for forgetting all that happened to Mohbad and showing Naira Marley support

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr was recently spotted dancing to Naira Marley’s music on social media.

Recall that Marlian Records boss with real name Azeez Fashola, was blacklisted in the music industry following the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

However, over a year after Mohbad’s death, several Nigerians seemed to have moved on and Ayra Starr’s recent move of dancing to Naira Marley’s song appeared to highlight the fact.

Nigerians react to video of Ayra Starr dancing to Naira Marley's song.

The 22-year-old Mavin Records star posted a video on TikTok of herself jamming and whining her waist to Naira Marley’s newly released track, to the surprise of many. However, the video was quickly deleted.

Despite Ayra Starr deleting the video, it had already drawn the attention of many and the clip went viral on other social media platforms. See the video below:

Ayra Starr blasted for dancing to Naira Marley’s song

The video of Ayra Starr dancing to Naira Marley’s song ruffled many feathers on social media. Several of them blasted the singer and other females who they claimed were the major ones vibing to Naira Marley’s music.

Read some of their comments below:

Dami Foreign asked for Ayra Starr to be cancelled:

Sweet Tea claimed it was Ayra Starr’s choice to dance to Naira Marley’s music:

Motolani said it’s obvious Naira Marley was only one hit away from being un-cancelled:

Wonu Osikoya reminded Nigerians that Mohbad died:

This tweep called Ayra Starr a disgrace:

Ayo claimed that men cancelled Naira Marley but women are dancing to his song:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Ruthiesizesix said:

“The song too sweet nobody can resist it 😍😍😍”

Etwi_st said:

“You can cancel a music art. But u see the song. If the song sweet forget u no fit cancel anything. I'm just saying, me have not listen to the song I'm not a fan that doesn't mean i should talk down on the song or person. Who are we to even cancel a person. We be God.”

Tosin_hair said:

“It’s just the lyric 🙄 we no really care about the artist.”

Skippoo_of_kano wrote:

“Una mumu too much for this country.. wetin naira do una.”

Manuella_.1 wrote:

“A lot of you have been dancing and singing to this sing on tiktok .. so what’s with the selective outrage.”

Intimatesbykoko said:

“Leave SABIgirl alone please!”

Naira Marley blasts critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley heavily blasted his critics on social media after they slammed people listening to his music.

The Soapy crooner shared a series of tweets where he condemned the people against him.

Naira Marley condemned his critics for slamming fans of his music. He told them to shut their mouths.

