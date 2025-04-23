Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has resumed calling him over her son's paternity

In a trending video, Hellen Ati stated that she didn't know what to tell her son about his father, as she urged him to support her financially

Hellen Ati also recalled her alleged meeting with Cubana Chiefpriest, detailing how she told him they should use protection, stirring another round of the reaction

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has resumed dragging him on social media as she insists he must conduct a DNA test to confirm the paternity of her son.

Hellen, who has repeatedly dragged Cubana Chiefpriest, in a new video, claimed the socialite does not want to do a DNA test because he knows he is the father of her son.

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama said she doesn't know whether to tell her son his father is dead or alive when he grows up.

Dragging the Chiefpriest, Hellen alleged that she advised that they should use protection, which the socialite turned down.

“I was on my own when you came to meet me, I said we should use protection but you refused because of my big bum bum, you said you want to enjoy it, now the child is here, she said in the video.

Hellen also gave Chiefpriest the option to provide child support for their son.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati shared plans to take a drastic step after Cubana Chiefpriest refused to do a DNA test.

Hellen said she would report him to Nsukka deity if he refused to do the test. According to her, she was planning to come to Nigeria, and the businessman would not know.

The video of Hellen Ati alleging how she asked Cubana Chiefpriest to use protection below:

Reactions trail Hellen Ati's new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens taunted Hellen Ati for repeatedly calling out Cubana Chiefpriest, who has refused to respond to her. Read the comments below:

q.u.e.v.i.c.t.o.r.i.a said:

"this woman is the weapon that fashion against chief priest."

ijeoma_ndukauba commented:

"This lady is very funny."

brownie_iny wrote:

"This should be a wake-up call to anyone thinking getting pregnant is a way into a rich man's life. If he refuses to use protection and you go along with it, what about STDs? And at her age, she didn’t know she was ovulating?"

lilyshairs wrote:

"You told him to use protection ,he refuse …..what stops you from leaving ? Them force you."

___cynn___n reacted:

"When dem say no carry belle, u go cry pass pikin you go dy tynk say na memesince helen born na so so cry."

intimatesbykoko reacted:

"This is better than spirit wife in my opinion! She’s going through a lot sha."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

