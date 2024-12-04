May Edochie has won two new awards, and she has not kept calm about them as seem in her latest post

She was named among 1000 most phenomenal women in the world, and she won another award from BEEFTA

Fans of the elated woman took to the comment section to congratulate her on her win and wished her well

May Edochie, estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared the good news about her latest feat with her fans.

In the post, the actress was named among the 1000 phenomenal women in the world. She also got another award from Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, Arts, and Sports Awards, (BEEFTA) as the BEEFTA star.

Fans congratulate May Edochie. Photo credit@mayedochie

Source: Instagram

She appreciated the organiser of the award for considering her worthy to be celebrated on the global platform.

May Edochie flaunts award plaques

The mother of three, who recently stated that she was not misleading women flaunted pictures of her two awards.

May Edochie appreciated all her fans, who have been supporting her win. She shared a love emoji, which she said was for her loyal fans.

Edochie also prayed for all her supporters in her post.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the mother of three about her achievement. Here are some of the comments below:

@mma_attractions:

"The only language we know is win, won, winning, winner."

@quinnb_royal:

"Congratulations queen."

@chiomaad:

"You deserve it and more. Congratulations May."

@yusufakeem2023:

"Congratulations, first class winning queen."

@yemisikunlipe:

"Congratulations our beautiful Ambassador Queen May. Keep winning. MayNation is here for you."

@maynationn_:

"Congratulations hun."

@sharonbensonofficial:

"Congratulations my queen."

@landuchess_properties:

"The queen will keep winning till the end of the world."

@josephinejojob1:

"Congratulations is in order, my queen."

@helenogbonna1:

"Congratulations to you fave darling queen May. Her Excellency Ambassador queen Mary for a special reason. Love you always."

May Edochie shares post in Doha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress shared her fun moment while she was in Doha in a post on social media.

In the caption of her post, she spoke about removing debris and pains from her life, fans were confused about what she meant.

She also shared a cute video of how she went for a conference, while she was abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng