Nigerian singer Portable has promised to start arresting his social media trolls who insult him online

The Zazu crooner made this vow after he was released from detention after Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, decided to drop the charges against him

Portable threatened to write petitions and detain people who post negative comments about him because he has also been arrested for doing the same

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has spoken up about retaliating on social media after his release from detention.

Recall that the Zazu star was detained in Ilorin, Kwara state, after Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, wrote a petition against him. Portable was granted N1 million bail, and the legendary singer decided to drop the charges against him, leading to his release.

Shortly after Portable was released, he took to his Instagram stories to share a video where he promised to start retaliating against online trolls who post negative comments about him online.

According to the Zazu crooner, the same way people have been wicked to him by getting him arrested for his comments online, he is also going to start writing petitions to get people arrested if they defame him on social media.

Not stopping there, Portable ordered netizens to start saying only positive things about him online because he would get them arrested if they didn’t.

In his words:

“To those people wey dey defame me, those people spoiling my name or writing comments on my page. I will arrest you with the police. They have done wickedness to me so I’m doing it for anybody too. If you just talk about me negatively online, whether Telegram, TikTok or anywhere,

I will arrest you, I swear to God. Talk good about me now, if you want to talk about me, say only positive things, if you say anything bad about me, I will write petitions and arrest you, no matter where you are, you will be arrested I swear to God. I am a child of the government.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable vows to start arresting trolls

Portable’s announcement about his plan to start arresting people who insult him online was met with mixed reactions from netizens:

__kemisola__ said:

“Joyce Elizabeth don vex😂😂.”

Parzkhal wrote:

“Joyce don para seh😂We dey run sites o.”

Ty_clarkie1 said:

“But why did they release him.”

Laykaz4g2 wrote:

“But you said you be ika but now you see ika wey pass ika, you suppose dey thank God say no be street treat your matter.”

Shile_gram___ said:

“Onikure, e be like say you wan go back abi?😂”

Mhathokelly said:

“If you do good things and act normal they will talk good about you 😂😂 leave Cho Cho Cho.”

Sexy_damzz wrote:

“He can never learn 👎.”

Berrypondiz01 said:

“Na small thing Dey vex illiterate ajeh.”

Sammy.dmw said:

“You Better thank Davido for ignoring you.”

Oluwakemisolaa_1 said:

“Osupa don show the werey shege 😂.”

Portable reacts after Osupa released him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was released from police custody after Saheed Osupa halted legal actions against him.

Shortly after, a new video showed the singer in a moving car as he sang praises to God and asked Him for help, because he had too many enemies.

