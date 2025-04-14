Nigerian actor Lege Miamii has advised netizens on how to handle Sam Larry after the scandal trailing him

Lege posted a video of himself with the controversial socialite when he made his statement, and netizens reacted

Many social media users wondered about the late Mohbad after Lege told them how to treat Sam Larry

Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, has told Nigerians to forget about Sam Larry’s past.

Just recently, the Singles Hook-up show runner took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself with the Naira Marley associate.

Recall that after the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, in 2023, many Nigerians turned against Sam Larry and Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, as they were accused of having a hand in the young musician’s demise.

After more than a year of cancelling both men, Lege Miamii posted a video of himself with Sam Larry in Europe. In the video, the Nollywood star sang Sam Larry’s praises as he encouraged Nigerians not to hold the public figure’s past against him.

According to Lege, Nigerians should forget the past when it comes to Sam Larry. In the caption of the video, the Nollywood star wrote:

“We Connect Samlary Samson & I one love 💪.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Lege tells Nigerians to forget Sam Larry’s past

The video of Lege Miamii encouraging Nigerians to forgive Sam Larry by forgetting his history with Mohbad triggered mixed feelings from netizens:

Missposh55 said:

“Mohbad don turn to past, kaiiii 😢. No let anybody kpai you & later repent ooo. No gree!!!”

Newness09 said:

“When mad people hangout 😢.”

Royalsmile10 said:

“What a life.”

B3x_hairempire wrote:

“Nor be you go tell us wetin to do.”

_symply__promise said:

“Forget the past Nibo!??”

Badboy_vgo said:

“When no be one of your family them bully why you no go forget the past 😔.”

Nazonnadi_ said:

“Can you tell Liam to forget the fact that he will spend the rest of his life not knowing his father?”

Rosythrone_ wrote:

“Na Moh don turn past like this? This one pain me no be lie.”

Je_suis_eby said:

“If you don’t want to be cancelled; you better receive sense.”

Bblack_betty said:

“You will soon be the past and we'll forget you.”

Mohbad's son turns 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Liam, the only son of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, turned two on April 13, 2025.

In honour of his birthday, his mother, Omowunmi, posted new beautiful images of him. The photographs show the toddler showing off his lovely countenance.

In an emotional Instagram post, the heartbroken mother poured out her heart to her son, describing him as her "shining star" and a source of strength in the rough year following Mohbad's unexpected death. Liam's birthday came just months after the anniversary of the death of his father, Mohbad, who died in September 2023, sparking a national outcry and ongoing investigations.

