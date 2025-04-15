VDM To Sue Man Accusing Regina Daniels of Sleeping Around in ABJ: “Using Him for Social Experience”
- Verydarkman has shared some videos of a man, who accused Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of infidelity
- In one of the clips, the man was heard screaming that he has evidence that the actress has an alleged lover in Abuja
- The man also claimed that Ned Nwoko was not the father of Regina Daniels' two children, as he claimed he had evidence
Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman has shared some videos of a TikToker known as Gabriel Timothy aka Tumma, who claimed that Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been unfaithful to her politician husband, Ned Nwoko.
In one of the videos made by Tumma, he alleged that the mother of two, who recently resumed social outing with her husband, has a lover in Abuja.
He shared a video of the actress allegedly in bed with her Abuja lover and bragged of having more evidence to nail her.
Tumma also dared Regina Daniels to sue him if she was sure she was faithful to her husband.
Reacting to the video, Verydarkman claimed that he was not going to allow such a thing continue. He affirmed that he was going to report the man to the police.
The activist added that Tumma would be investigated, and he would show the evidence that he has against Daniels.
VDM shares encounter with Tumma
Also in the video shared by the TikToker, who recently dragged Reuben Abati over comparison with Portable, he pointed out that he knows Tumma very well.
Sharing his encounter with the controversial content creator Tumma, VDM claimed that he met him in prison and was even begging on his behave.
He remarked that Tumma was in detention then for alleging that the wife of the president, Oluremi Tinubu allegedly had a lover.
VDM also asserted that he begged three times for Tumma, and he finally got his freedom but was surprised that he would go and defame another person online.
The activist claimed that he called Tumma to ask why he was after Regina Daniels, and he was forced to explain the reason for his action.
According to him, Tumma said he does not like it when married women are unfaithful to their spouses. VDM also asked him if he truly has evidence against Daniels, and he claimed that he has.
VDM shares plan
Also in the recording, VDM stated that he would give the case to another person as he does not have time to sue anyone.
He added that he was never going to sue anyone who drags him online, as he was too busy for that.
See the video here:
May Edochie's lawyer speaks about Regina Daniels
Previously, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, had joined the celebrities reacting to the drama surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage.
This came after it was reported that her husband was allegedly taking another wife, and the actress was not happy about it.
Fans reacted after seeing what the lawyer wrote about the actress' marriage, as they shared their opinion in the comment section.
