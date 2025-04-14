Patience Ozokwo recently travelled outside the country to visit her grand children, and she shared a video of her visit

In the clip, her children were not expecting to see her as they stepped out to go to school in the car

After opening the car door, they saw their grandmother and couldn't hide their feeling seeing her

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has shown that she is truly different from the character she plays in movies, going by a video she shared online.

In the clip, the actress, who marked her 45th year on stage last year, went to visit her grand children abroad.

Patience Ozokwo's granddaughter asks questions after she visited them abroad and was seen in the car.

Source: Instagram

She was still sitting in the car when her two granddaughters came out after preparing for school.

The two granddaughters wanted to step into the car to go to school when they saw their grandmother in the car.

Patience Ozokwo's grand children react

In the recording, they couldn't hide their joy as they embraced her and jumped for joy.

Patience Ozokwo seen with her grandchildren in the car after paying them a visit.

Source: Instagram

One of them told her she thought the actress would arrive the next day. She held unto her for some minutes before letting go.

The veteran movie act who bagged a doctorate degree from a UK university months ago called her second elderly granddaughter to come closer to her.

She hugged her and the teenager inquired about her health. Her second granddaughter couldn't let go for a while. She sat beside her grandmother and held unto her arms for some minutes.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ozokwo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the veteran actress. Here are some comments below:

@omalichachiz commented:

"Aww this is so sweet .Una Dey hear their English so sweet."

@dahcoochiehub reacted:

"Now this is how you age gracefully with love from your children and grandchildren, so beautiful to watch."

@slimlinda_reignz said:

"It’s how the grandkids still resemble her absolutely."

@sumptuousdee stated:

"Mehn see pure love, I tap into this Grace. Grandma love is so beautiful."

@being_mrs_babs commented:

preshistone so strong, Even the grand children looks like her. Grandmas copies."

@preshiston reacted:

"See what our politicians should be enjoying but no! They don’t want to retire and bond with their grandchildren. They prefer receiving c*urses from aggrieved citizens daily for embezzling our resources."

@vogue_tribe2789 shared:

"That scream is for "Grandma is here to release me from her own child"

@mzz_maryham said:

"I dey beef them on behalf of my children were no get grandma."

Patience Ozokwo speaks on reason actors beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo was so concerned about what was happening in the movie industry that she had to address some issues.

In a video online, she stated the reason actor beg whenever they fall sick.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, such a person will manage with the money available till he exhausts it. Fans were able to reason with her as they applauded her and advised her colleagues.

