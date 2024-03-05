Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and her colleague Laide Bakare have sparked a massive reaction on social media after the movie stars got into an online fisticuff

The exchange was stirred by a comment shared by Eniola Badmus on her page mocking Laide Bakare's costume for a performance during her book launch

Laide Bakare has reacted to the post, slamming Eniola Badmus as someone quick to mock her but never celebrates her successes

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently sparked a massive online face-off between herself and her colleague, Laide Bakare, with a comment she shared on her page.

Eniola Badmus had slammed the costume Laide Bakare used for a performance during her recent book launch.

Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare get in an online fisticuff after the former mocked the latter's outfit at her book launch. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus/@laidebakare

Laide Bakare had reacted to Eniola Badmus' comment, noting that she finds it difficult to believe that her colleague would make such comments about her.

The actress, who the Osun state governor recently made the Senior Special Adviser for Arts, also revealed that she's been friends with Eniola Badmus since they were teenagers and undergraduates at the University of Ibadan.

Eniola Badmus replies Laide Bakare

In a quick response, the All Progressive Congress (APC) politician Eniola Badmus slammed Laide Bakare's statement about her betraying their friendship and childhood memories.

Eniola Badmus noted that just four days before she trolled Laide, she was in her DM mocking her for not being married and without a child.

Below is the full exchange between both celebrities:

Here's Laide Bakare's post that stirred Eniola Badmu's response:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' post

Here are some of the comments that trailed both actress' posts:

"But this is not funny…"

"If na you now you go go arrest person say them Dey bash you."

"Wow u sef don dey shade person,the time way u sef dey wear clothes way be like lawma own nko opelope BBL radarada."

"ENIOLA kai now!!!"

"U all just look for trouble where there's none,if she fire back now una go cause fracas wey no make sense."

"Okay because she self don do lipo now she don dey bully person ,that time wey she self big they wear lassa cloth abi wetin dey dey call those people wey dey park dirty ,now she don dey shade person."

"If na she , she go don go court Elesin omo tinubu…"

