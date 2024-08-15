A video of Wizkid's son, Zion, and his aunty, Skyla, has been sighted online while they were playing

In the clip, Skyla was seen pouring water on the little boy's head, and he wasn't enjoying it, he had to react to it

He first said he knew it was Skyla that was at his back and he warned her to stop what she was doing

Zion, the first son of Jada P and Wizkid, has sparked reaction after what he told his aunty, Skyla, went viral.

In the recording, Skyla tiptoed to Zion's back and tried to play with him. After sensing that someone was at his back, Zion reacted and called her name.

Wizkid's son, Zion, warns his aunty. Photo credit @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Skyla later poured water from a bottle on his head, and the little boy, who has disc jockey skills, reacted to it.

Zion warns Skyla

In the video, Zion had to warn his aunty to stop pouring water on his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At a point, the little boy, who specially marked his father's birthday, this year shouted at his aunty for her action.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Zion's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid's son warning his aunty. Here are some of the comments below:

@real_yomide:

"That’s my step son."

@spicerkitchen_:

"Skyla ? No be for 9ja . That your liver never done well."

@hairlegend_obargo1:

"She really loves him."

@oriyomi_dmw:

"Make wizkid sha fast marry jadap before wizkid send ham comot for house."

@brendanukagod__:

"Just see how he called her by her name…. Just do this to our Aunties in the village you will hear from the Ancestors."

@shez_bugatti:

"See me smiling at my step son."

@temmy_truth:

"Just get money sha. I go explain later."

@ca17__xh:

"Skyaaaa,sha try get money."

@cart_aham:

"This boy fresh pass Davido!! No cap."

@wazimayo:

"You no fit play with ur Nephew in peace again?"

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neck piece

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian international star's third son shifted the attention of many Nigerians online recently.

The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng