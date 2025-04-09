Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, has shared a heartwarming video as his daughter clock 25 years old

The veteran actor, who penned a birthday message to his daughter, also shared what he expected from her before she turned 27

Kanayo's birthday message to his daughter has stirred reactions from fans, with many defending the veteran actor

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, took time out to specially celebrate his daughter Uloaku on her 25th birthday on Tuesday, April 8.

Kanayo, in a heartwarming message to his daughter, shared what he expected of her by the time she would turn 27.

Kanayo tells his daughter to either get married or leave his house when she turns 27. Credit: kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

The actor stated that his daughter must either get married, complete her PhD or leave his house as an adult.

In his words:

"In all these, please ensure that before 2027, you are either walking DOWN THE AISLE , GOING FOR YOUR PhD or walking out of my house. Simpliciter."

The thespian also sweetly recounted how the birthday celebrant used to fight him for always traveling a lot to make movies.

Kanayo lists what he expects from his daughter before she turns 27. Credit: kanaookanayo

Source: Instagram

He, however, expressed joy that he is still active and relevant in the entertainment space.

"Your issue with me has always been "you are always travelling, hardly at home". Uloaku, GOOD ACTORS travel, always on the move because they are always HIRED. Thank God I am still VERY ACTIVE and relevant. Try and tolerate me," he said.

Watch the video Kanayo shared, as well as his message to his daughter below:

The Nollywood actor also attached a video showing how his daughter was celebrated by her colleagues.

Sharing his daughter's childhood pictures, Kanayo wrote:

"Happy birthday My dear daughter, Valerie Onyekwere (Uloaku )Ya gazieooooooo."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Kanayo's message to his daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post. Read them below:

iamgerry_official reacted:

"Happy birthday to you dear. May God bless you and grant Daddy's prayers over your life in Jesus'name, Amen."

okiemute1303 said:

Before 2027 “ you’re either getting married , getting a PhD degree or getting out of my house “ Omo see tight options oh."

mary.malveaux.330 commented:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Young Lady!"

chidera7811 wrote:

"Happy birthday blessings dear, massive age and grace more years ahead."

thejnelzsempire reacted:

"Happy birthday to you sweetie,but which one is "walking out of my house" again."

coalcitygist commented:

"Happy Birthday Ada nnanyi Sacrifice Live long and prosper."

bycstoreabuja reacted:

"I can sacrifice myself to be the one and only person for Uloaku."

aadaku__ said:

"Nnanyi Sacrifice.Anyway,Happy birthday Uloakunnaya,May all your dreams come to pass & may God grant your Dad his heart desires."

ekaomalicha reacted:

"Nnayi sacrifice why are u like this after all the pararan, there was a but. Happy birthday Uloaku."

Kanayo on wedding talks in his hometown

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor defended his hometown, Mbaise, Imo state, following a viral video of wedding talks that crashed over bride price demands.

Kanayo stated that the bride price was relative and varies in the Eastern part of the country, depending on the value each family places on their daughters.

He dismissed the generalisation of expensive bride price and demands in the southeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng