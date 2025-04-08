Director Pink, a well-known Nigerian filmmaker, had her heartfelt plea shared on X when she posted a request to help her father, who was searching for love

The post gained traction quickly, with various responses from X users ranging from humorous comments to genuine offers

Director Pink’s initiative highlighted a blend of modern technology and traditional family values, as she used her platform to support her father’s quest for a partner

On 8 April 2025, Praise Onyeagwalam, popularly known as Director Pink, took to X to share a touching request that captured the attention of many Nigerians online.

The filmmaker, who had made a name for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry, posted at 14:41 UTC, asking for help in finding a partner for her father.

She specifically sought women in their 40s or 50s, either mothers or anyone fitting the age range, who might be interested in a relationship.

Her post read:

"If you have a mom or you know someone in her 50’s or 40’s looking for love or a partner , Please let me know❤️. My dad is really searching for love and I want to help him out🥹."

This isn’t the first time Director Pink has tweeted about her dad. In fact, it’s the third. Earlier posts touched on her childhood and his reaction to discovering her tattoo.

The tweets read:

"When I was little, My dad would play songs in his car and start telling stories then I would visually imagine them. I think that was the beginning of Film StoryTelling for me✨"

"My dad has finally seen my tattoo🙆🏼‍♀️… surprisingly he did not even talk🤷🏽‍♀️. Bad gyal 2.0 Unleashed🤭🤭🤭"

Her recent tweet about helping her dad find love highlights the strong bond they share.

See the post here:

Fans react to Director's pink search for love

@Goddey4me12

"Sey ur dad na @ss man or b00bs man , I have my reasons"

@eugeneebuks replied:

"I would have said my mum. But she’s has give her life to Christ. She’s no longer a baddie"

@OmaleePrinx commented:

"So your dad preeq still dey rise,old man challenging God 🤣"

@kvng__Dayveed said:

"Check your dm director, Abeg I want to be working with you. I want to learn from you thank you"

@idbajuzie noted:

"You no mean am. Can I get one for you?. An Igbo woman."

@PaulBenson22100 said:

"My mom is beautiful she's 46 I'm the only child I lost my dad since six she'll be a good woman for your dad, if you're interested"

