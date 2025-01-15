Nigerian singer Timaya has continued to flaunt his American girlfriend and fashion model Brooke Bailey

In a recent video, they kissed each other at intervals as they professed love for one another, which got the attention of many people

Both of them rocked classy traditional outfits in the sweet video, however, they got mixed reactions from netizens

Singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, aka Timaya, and his American girlfriend Brooke Bailey made the news again after they were seen kissing themselves in a video.

While the Mase crooner gushed over the US fashion model and said that he loves her, the lady kissed him and noted that she loves him too.

In a video shared on Brooke's Instagram stories, the lovers stirred at themselves excitedly before the singer moved away from her. The affection Timaya displayed with Brooke Bailey made netizens to express worry for him. They recalled that he is a father of three, who got their mothers pregnant and did not marry any of them.

Fans lambast Timaya over Brooke Bailey

Some people wondered why Timaya made three ladies to be his baby mamas when he did not have any plan to marry them. Instead, he chose to flaunt an American lady after he reportedly complained that being in a relationship was stressful.

Others claimed that the singer was displaying Brooke Bailey because she is American. Aside from speaking about his music and career, 44-year-old Timaya has often flaunted his daughters from his baby mamas.

Some social media users have shared concern that the Plantain Boy hitmaker, who hails from Bayelsa state, is not yet married in his 40s. Nevertheless, they are hoping that he has finally made a choice with Brooke Bailey, although it unsettles them.

Reactions as Timaya kisses Brooke Bailey

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Timaya kisses Brooke Bailey in a video.

@realbabygirlchigwe:

"He is behaving as if she is better than the women that birth his children, men and fish brain."

@iam_jennyluv:

"That’s how most of our young men will kick against marrying a young single mother but go for grandmother oyibo. Ndi ara!"

@i_am_onyeka:

"Nigerian men can mumu for foreign women."

@growwithme_0304:

"E reach American woman he start to Dey flaunt am but the Nigerian women that he made kids with couldn’t be flaunted abi?"

@thetinarufus:

"Those women that kept pumping kids for him even when he was hiding them like a plague. When will these ladies learn?"

@mobimoney_:

"You run from Nigerian girls go date black American girls? From frying pan to fire."

Timaya spotted with Brooke Bailey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US reality TV star Brooke Bailey.

Just like the first time, the two were spotted boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, giving many the impression that he flew her in.

Seeing Timaya and Brooke together for the second time triggered even more reactions on social media.

