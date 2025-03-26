Celebrity lawyer Stan Alieke has sent a message to Nigerians fond of using the word 'allegedly' to spread rumours about an individual

The celebrity lawyer explained what 'allegedly' meant in legal terms while sharing what the user could face if they don't have a source or proof to back up their claim

Stan Alieke's post which is trending online has stirred reactions from many Nigerians including Verydarkman

Stan Alieke, a celebrity lawyer who made it to the limelight for defending singer Speed Darlington during his legal dispute with Burna Boy, recently addressed the viral use of the word 'allegedly' by Nigerians.

Alieke warned that using the word “allegedly” does not automatically protect the user from lawsuits if they defame someone.

Stan Alieke explains what allegedly means in legal terms. Credit: stanalieke/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrity lawyer, if a person posts false and harmful information about another individual, even with “allegedly,” they could still be sued for defamation.

Alieke stated that Nigerians have abused the word 'allegedly' despite not having proof to back up their claims.

The celebrity lawyer in a lengthy statement on his Instastory wrote in part,

"Allegedly should be the most abused word in Nigeria now. It means in law, according to someone's allegation albeit no proof" or "a source that cannot be named said," But y'all should know that this not a one stop immunity or shield to a defamation suit. You cannot intentionally defame or knowingly tell a falsehood against a person and think that a sprinkle of the world allegedly will save you from a lawsuit if the defamed person decides to take action."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting Stan Alieke addressed the precarious position of NYSC corps members.

According to the lawyer, the expulsion from the programme could severely hinder a graduate’s ability to secure employment, particularly with organisations that mandate the NYSC certificate.

Below is a screenshot of Stan Alieke's comment on the use of the word 'allegedly':

Screenshot of Stan Alieke's post. Credit: stanalieke

Source: Instagram

VDM, others react to Stan Alieke's warning

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media critic Verydarkman, actor Deyemi Okanlawon, among others as they dropped funny comments despite Stan Alieke's warning.

Read the comments below:

verydarkblackman said:

"Allegedly @officialefcc sef na dey tiff."

deyemitheactor said:

"Nooooo na! You for no tell them… ALLEGEDLY! #casedonyapa #allegedlykeeyoudia."

nigerianwomencommunityuk reacted:

"What if we use it in capital letters? Like ALLEGEDLY??"

_bobo101 said:

"So "allegedly" no be our bulletproof again."

callmestrategy said:

"Baby lawyer, I will tell the court that it was my grandpa that told me and he’s now late.. Make dem go call odumeje to raise am up from d@ath."

obrigadosingsong said:

"When it comes to the hardship in Nigeria, we are not alleging it, we know our problem and we need the current president to step down!!"

ijelemagic wrote:

"Social media lawyer doing too much nau Oga leave us and our Newly appointed defense world ALLEGEDLY."

Celebrity lawyer cut ties with Speed Darlington

Legit.ng previously reported that Stan Alike disclosed he had cut working ties with Speed Darlington.

On his Instagram stories, Alieke posted about how he officially stopped representing Speed Darlington.

In his words: “I & my law firm (Law Capitol has officially withdrawn from legally representing Mr Darlington Achakpo PKA Speed Darlington/ Akpi & henceforth ceases to act as his legal attorneys.”

