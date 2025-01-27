Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has withdrawn his services from the music star

In a post shared on social media, the attorney announced that him and his law firm now cease representing the rapper

Stan Alieke’s post went viral on social media and it drew a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho aka Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stanley Alieke, has cut working ties with the music star.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the lawyer took to social media to announce that his law firm would no longer be representing Speed Darlington.

Recall that amidst Speedy’s legal battle with singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, Stanley Alieke’s law firm, Law Capitol, represented him.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington's lawyer withdraws services from rapper. Photos: @stanalieke

k to social media to announce his severed ties with the rapper.

On his Instagram stories, Alieke posted about how he has officially withdrawn from representing Speed Darlington.

In his words:

“I & my law firm (Law Capitol has officially withdrawn from legally representing Mr Darlington Achakpo PKA Speed Darlington/ Akpi & henceforth ceases to act as his legal attorneys.”

See the lawyer’s post below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington’s lawyer withdraws service

Speed Darlinton’s lawyer, Stan Alieke’s withdrawn services from the rapper quickly drew the attention of numerous Nigerians. Some of them were amused by the news while others asked questions. Read some of their comments below:

Jectimi_comedy said:

“😂😂😂 Lawyer don see client wey get mental issues 😂😂😂😂.”

Bluboy_ng1 wrote:

“Law firm wey nor fit stand firm😂.”

D_flowergirlje wrote:

“The lawyer did the right thing oh or else nah him and Akpi go sleep for cell till December 2026 😂😂😂.”

Portharcourthq wrote:

“😂😂 Lawyer don see Wetin big pass am 😂.”

Jovial.ace wrote:

“When person talk say “I get coconut head I no de hear word” una think say na play 😂.”

Cyndy__mma wrote:

“My brother you have tried your best at this point 😂 we fully support this decision cuz akpi fit carry you join himself at this point 😩.”

Neekahs_luxurybeads__ said:

“Gbam! I talk am! 😂😂😂 if na you be the law firm, Una nor go tire??? Abeg abeg!😂😂”

Ananaubajonathan said:

“Please give our Presido last chance abeg😂😂😂.”

Akidi_n_ukpo said:

“For the fact he makes sure that he was released before doing this shows that he really tried his be.”

Kanoel_fabrics said:

“E no easy to defend person wey no dey hear word 😢.”

Endylight1 wrote:

“Abeg which firm you wan leave am for? 😂”

B_uniqu.e said:

“Probably he didn’t show the lawyer any form of appreciation for his efforts.”

Smalldaddy__ said:

“Him don provoke him helpers 😂.”

Unclenasco said:

“Speed Darlington do shoutout to other of him lawyers after he regained freedom but excluded this particular one. Maybe na why my Leaned colleague dey vex be that 😂.”

The_commentsection said:

“Speed darlington’s lawyer said he is not doing again.”

Leeeymarrrrh said:

“Very understandable because that guy no dey hear word.”

Speed Darlington returns online after gaining freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington has returned to social media for the first time since he regained freedom.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release. He was there for about two months until he was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

For the first time since his release, the singer shared a new post on his Instagram page with a coded voiceover. Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

