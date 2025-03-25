Former YBNL star Asake has added a new tattoo to the increasing art drawings on his body as he recently shared new pictures

One of the photos showed the Omo Ope crooner lying down as two tattoo artists worked on the back of his leg

Asake's additional tattoo comes weeks after he was called out by his father and baby mama, who accused him of abandoning them

Afrobeats sensation Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake or Mr Money has against showed his love for body art as he recently added a new tattoo to his growing collection.

Asake on Monday, March 24, 2025, shared a series of new pictures, which included a photo of him lying down while two tattoo artists worked on the back of his leg.

While the new design is yet to be revealed, the former YBNL star's fans are already reding meanings to it, going by his known trended of using tattoos to express himself.

Asake, known for his love for tattoos, has inks on his face, arms and neck.

With a new tattoo underway, fans can only wait for Asake to show what it looks like.

Meanwhile, Asake's additional tattoo came a few weeks after he was involved in a family drama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asake was called out by his father and baby mama, who accused him of abandoning them.

Slide the post below to see a picture of Asake getting a new tattoo:

What netizens are saying about Asake's tattoo

While many hailed Asake, others could not help but drop comments on the singer's excessive love for tattoos.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures of Asake getting a new tattoo. Read the comments below:

tolu_playmate said:

"Na Teeth remain now."

froshville reacted:

"Baba wan turn to newspaper."

zack_akinz007 said:

“Take a new ink to feel normal” he said it already in (mood)."

officialbigzenon said:

"It's wrong to judge when someone gets a full body tattoo. People should mind their biz instead of prying into others' choices."

olakunlegoodness8 reacted:

"Asake, this tattoo is ok to me o, nobody is pushing you o, believe in God and give us good music."

official_vise said:

"Baba put hand for Head, God na so my life don spoil."

hmubaraq05 said:

"The man dey ok like this???"

timiekun_fandango wrote:

"Just kuku pour ink for all your body."

lonewurd said:

"Money definitely changed this guy. You can tell, but na our guy sha, we go still they support am."

lavishman_20 reacted:

"No be you go be the first and you no go be the last…You’re going off the lane brr I pray God heal you sha."

setondre said:

"This one no normal again sha."

g16_thedragon said:

"It’s for pain relief sometimes but seems not to understand celebrities feel the same feeling that we feel. May god heal em."

Asake's baby mama dances to his song

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Asake's baby mama, Adijat trended over a video of her dancing to one of his songs.

In the viral clip, Adijat was seen singing along to Asake’s track titled Uhh Yeahh and also dancing to the beat of the music.

Several social media users had things to say about her display in the clip.

