Media personality Daniel Regha has shared his take on the new tattoos singer Asake drew on his face

The social critic also assumed what spurred the Lonely at the Top crooner to draw the tattoos on the face

Daniel Regha was displeased with Asake's tattoos and noted how the singer would regret his decision in the future

Social critic Daniel Regha has opened up on what he thinks about the facial tattoos singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, drew on his face.

According to Regha, the singer's tattoos are incredibly ugly and not marketable. However, he said that Asake might have drawn the tattoos as a way to up his bad guy image for the sake of show business. Nevertheless, he noted that the artiste looks sickly with the tattoos.

Speaking further about the fashion item, Daniel said that the Lonely at the Top hitmaker may end up regretting his decision and claimed that he is gradually going astray.

Daniel Regha's fans react to Asake's tattoos

Aside from Daniel, other netizens also shared their takes on the facial tattoos of Asake. Some people agreed with the media personality and compared it to that of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Some X users felt that Asake does not have a glamorous look and the tattoos only make him to look worse. They also noted that he was being misled by some fans who refused to tell him the truth.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha castigates Asake's tattoos

Check out some of the reactions as Daniel Regha condemns Asake's tattoos below:

@Kramz_10z:

"People make decisions without thinking thoroughly sometimes. For example, I almost covered my whole body with tattoos after a loss. I honestly think he made a rash decision. It is what it is."

@JohnexDdatman:

"But some useless Asake fans will be defending rubbish."

@skidy_jay:

"Man want to look like Kodak black, please let him be."

@marvyofficial_:

"Focus on your hairline Daniel abi you no see Asake own?"

@RealKingSimba11:

"Na so I went astray and found myself here, anyways."

@contactsummah:

"Chai, person wey face no been fine before don go draw tattoo for that same face."

@ukange_davidx:

"Portable own even looks better."

@Ebenezer2616:

"Nothing ever pleases Daniel Regha."

@Beelal_Red:

"Slowly going Astray. Was he Holy before?"

@JacobAmeh6:

"Person sey money for that tattoo fit feed am for the whole year. Una wickèd."

@powerchibueze:

"Lucky Udu go soon interview Asake."

@Johnnyharrt

"That's rich coming from someone who's probably still rocking a Myspace profile picture. Asake's just leveling up his aesthetic, while you're still stuck on basic. Sickly More like sickening' how much you're pressed about his ink."

Daniel Regha criticises Asake's song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel had reacted to Asake's song Active featuring US rapper Travis Scott.

The X critic, in a tweet that went viral, expressed his disappointment at the collaboration as he shared his opinion about the song.

Daniel Regha's comment, however, didn't go down well with some music lovers as they defended Asake and Travis Scott.

