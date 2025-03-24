Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan has fired back at an online troll who condemned his appearance on social media

The movie star recently posted a video of himself on his film set when several netizens came for his looks

Mofe Duncan used one of his trolls to set an example uniquely and netizens reacted to what he did

Nigerian actor Mofe Duncan is making headlines over the way he punished an online troll who attacked his looks.

Just recently, the movie star shared a video of himself on set and the clip captured his rounder figure as he went about his duties.

Mofe Duncan’s plus-sized stature did not go unnoticed and several netizens commented on his appearance. However, some people used the opportunity to be mean and bodyshame him.

The movie star reacted to the situation by using some of his trolls to set an example. As the actor responded to some of their comments, he made a special post for one of his trolls by also giving him publicity on his page.

Mofe Duncan posted a video compilation of several photos of one of his trolls, @tendencykelvin, who had told him to go and work on his shape because he looked shapeless.

The film star shared the video with a caption where he wrote:

“It’s always these kinda guys… 🤣🤣 @tendencykelvin ladies and gentlemen. Here is your 10secs of fame. 👏 👏 👏 •”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Mofe Duncan exposes troll online

Mofe Duncan’s post where he exposed the face of one of his trolls gained momentum on social media and it had netizens dropping their hot takes. Several of them praised the Nollywood star for not taking the high road:

Dezathegreat said:

“Pettiness I love it 😂😂😂 I live for it 👏.”

Mz_oluwatoyosi said:

“Ede for Ede, I repeat Aura for Aura.”

Officiallrosie said:

“Oh panda 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️, this pettiness I hands up in the air 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 for you 😂.”

Enibokun_mure wrote:

“Mofe is not even fat, he’s tall and huge that’s the way I’d describe him and not everyone is supposed to be skinny pls, some of us like our men that way, chubby, huge, whatever is not skinny as long as he’s healthy it’s fine❤️.”

Deyemitheactor wrote:

“Only in Nigeria will someone whose life is not in shape be trolling someone who eats 3 square meals daily! 😂”

Seunseanjimoh1 said:

“Name and shame them , people need to stop hurting others with their words.”

Keepingitreal_with_tovia said:

“Buh he didn’t say anything bad nawwwww @mofeduncan Go and work on your shape!!!”

Ochanya_jonah21 said:

“Lol. Why are you even indulging people like this. 😂”

Janefr_ances said:

“I love his comeback ..”

Adejoke_phresh said:

“How will his wife or girlfriend feel if she sees her man been ridiculed 😂😂.”

Itzmichelles wrote:

“Good clap back, they will learn to keep their mouth shut 😂.”

Official_joyonyi said:

“Give dem back, no time. Celebrity self na human being.”

BBNaija's Queen exposes her husband's DM

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang cried out over the messages in her husband's DM.

The reality show star resorted to exposing the online troll's messages to her husband for the world to see.

