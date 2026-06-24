Nigeria discovers a major polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna, boosting mining sector potential

Minister Dele Alake emphasizes strategic minerals' role in clean energy and advanced manufacturing

Government prioritizes local processing to enhance job creation and revenue in the mining industry

The Federal Government has announced the discovery of a major polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State containing valuable resources including platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed the development on Wednesday at the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit 2026 in Abuja.

FG Discovers 3 Mineral Resources in Top Northern State

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He described the discovery as one of the most significant milestones in Nigeria’s mining sector, saying it was verified by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency.

Discovery to boost mining investment

Alake said the find was made by a private company in partnership with the geological agency and could position Nigeria as an emerging destination for strategic minerals needed for clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

“Recent exploration breakthroughs verified by our Nigerian Geological Survey Agency have unveiled a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State, consisting of world-class platinum group metals, precious and critical mineral deposits,” he said.

The minister added that the deposits included “gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements of exceptionally high grades”.

FG pushes value addition in mining sector

Alake said the government was working to move Nigeria away from exporting raw minerals by encouraging local processing, job creation and industrial development.

He explained that reforms in the sector had improved revenue generation, with earnings rising from about N6 billion before the administration’s reforms to over N70 billion by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Steron Mining and Company Limited revealed an estimated 3.3 million metric tonnes of lithium reserves at its Abuja mining site during a facility tour for summit participants.

The company’s Managing Director, Abu Omar, said the firm was processing minerals locally in line with the government’s value-addition policy.

Source: Legit.ng